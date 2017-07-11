Canada trucker protest forces auto industry shutdowns

Automotive giants Ford and Toyota on Wednesday announced they were halting some production as the United States-Canada border crossings remained blocked by people protesting against coronavirus restrictions.

The self-titled "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations, now nearing the 2-week mark, began as truckers protested against vaccine requirements when crossing the border between the two countries. It later turned into a broader protest against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government.

The disruption near the US city of Detroit has affected a number of carmakers, but the shortage has also been attributed to other factors, including severe weather and a shortage of semiconductor chips.

Amid the protests, car manufacturer Toyota said it is not expected to produce vehicles at its Ontario units for the rest of the week. A Ford engine plant and Chrysler-maker Stellantis have also halted output.

Trudeau slams protesters

As police threatened to arrest protesters who have shut down the Canadian capital of Ottawa, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lambasted the movement as "unacceptable" and damaging to the country’s economic recovery.

"Blockades, illegal demonstrations are unacceptable, and are negatively impacting businesses and manufacturers," Trudeau said in the House of Commons. "We must do everything to bring them to an end."

Addressing the protesters, he said, "You can't end a pandemic with blockades... You need to end it with science. You need to end it with public health measures."

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures Angry truckers The protest in Ottawa began when a convoy of truckers reached the city on January 29 after a dayslong journey. They were angry at being required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to cross the US-Canadian border.

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures Growing protest Since the convoy arrived, however, the protests have become broader in their scope. Demonstrators have railed not only against general COVID-19 restrictions, but called for the overthrow of the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — even though it is not responsible for most regulations, which are rather imposed by provincial governments.

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures Blocking the streets The truckers from the so-called Freedom Convoy have parked their big rigs in the streets of Ottawa, disrupting traffic. Protesters have also set up tents and temporary shacks, paralyzing the city. Mayor Jim Watson has described the situation as "completely out of control" and warned of danger to the safety of residents.

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures Street protests Supporters of the convoy have held demonstrations at key sites in the city. Residents have complained of often crude behavior or of being insulted or blocked by protesters. The mayor says the state of emergency he has announced "reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents."

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures Support from home and abroad The protesters in the capital received support from thousands from outside the city on the weekend. Financial aid was also forthcoming through the crowdfunding site GoFundMe, which has, however, since taken down the protests' donation platform, angering some prominent US Republicans who have been backing the convoy.

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures As could be expected ... ... former US President Donald Trump is among those supporting the protesters' cause. He called Trudeau a "far-left" lunatic who has "destroyed Canada with insane COVID mandates." Former US Ambassador Bruce Heyman responded by tweeting: "Trump and his followers are a threat not just to the US but to all democracies."

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures Counterprotesters show mandate support The truckers' demonstration has provoked counterprotests, with participants showing support not only for vaccination but also hospital staff. In fact, polls show that much of the Canadian public supports the measures taken to stem COVID-19. And more than 77% of people in Canada have been vaccinated.

COVID: Truckers' protest convoy paralyzes Ottawa — in pictures 'We have to get our city back' Ottawa police will soon be reinforced by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a federal force, with Mayor Watson telling CFRA radio: "We have to get our city back." Police say that those who bring protesters any material aid now face potential arrest. But the protesters say they won't leave until all mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. Author: Timothy Jones



Copycat protests grow globally

As Canada struggles to quell the growth of anti-coronavirus mandate protests, other pandemic-weary countries have seen citizens replicate the demonstrations.

In France, protesters began their own "freedom convoy," with the ultimate goal of converging around Paris and Brussels, to demand an end to COVID-19 restrictions.

On Thursday, Paris police said they would enforce a ban on any protest convoys.

"There will be a special deployment ... to prevent blockages of major roads, issue tickets and arrest those who infringe on this protest ban," police said in a statement.

However, French protest convoys have already taken off from several cities.

In the Mediterranean city of Nice, some 200 people motorcycles and private cars set off for Paris and Brussels. Many of them said they are upset about the government's health pass, a vaccination requirement that has shut out the unvaccinated from public life.

Aside from Nice, protesters have also set out from Bayonne, Strasbourg and Cherbourg, among other cities.

Meanwhile, in New Zealand, more than 120 protesters were arrested early Thursday as authorities closed a protest camp outside the country's parliament.

"Police continue to have a significant presence at the ongoing protest on Parliament grounds," Superintendent Corrie Parnell said in a statement. "Parliament grounds were officially closed this morning however a number of protesters are still refusing repeated requests to leave the precinct."

"We continue to acknowledge people's rights to protest, however those who behave unlawfully will face arrest," Parnell added.

