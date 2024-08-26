Canada to slap 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles

The Canadian government says it will impose a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles — matching levies introduced by the US.

The decision was taken in response to what Ottawa identified as an effort by Chinese companies to generate a global oversupply.

"Actors like China have chosen to give themselves an unfair advantage in the global marketplace," Trudeau said at a cabinet meeting in Halifax, Nova Scotia.

