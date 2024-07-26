Canada: Raging wildfire destroys tourist town

A fast-moving wall of flames descended on the town of Jasper, leaving a path of destruction. Canada is dealing with hundreds of wildfires, many of which are out of control.

Up to half of the buildings in the Canadian town of Jasper were damaged or destroyed by a fast-moving wildfire, authorities said on Thursday.

The town and the surrounding mountainous Jasper National Park were evacuated on Monday as a precaution.

The popular tourist town in the state of Alberta attracts some 2 million visitors a year.

An estimated 10,000 people — half of whom are full-time residents — were in the town, with another 15,000 in the park, on Monday.

Wall of fire, 100 meters high

Some 176 wildfires are currently raging in Alberta, more than 50 of which are out of control. In neighboring British Colombia, there are 423 wildfires currently burning.

The fires that hit Jasper flared up on Monday and Tuesday. They moved and grew quicker than expected.

Alberta Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis said a gust of wind drove one of the fires about 5 kilometers (around 3 miles) in half an hour.

By the time it reached the town, the flames had formed a wall of fire that Ellis estimated was 100 meters high.

"Any firefighter will tell you there is little to nothing you can do when a wall of fire like that is coming at you," Ellis said. "Nobody anticipated the fire to come so fast, so large."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had approved a request for federal support Image: JASPER NATIONAL PARK/Anadolu/picture alliance

Jasper's 'worst nightmare'

"There is no denying that this is the worst nightmare for any community," Alberta Premier Danielle Smith told reporters.

"We're seeing potentially 30% to 50% structural damage ... that's going to be a significant rebuild," she said, adding the fire was still out of control.

Smith appeared to tear up while speaking. The postcard town is a popular spot for hiking, skiing, kayaking and biking.

It is also home to numerous species of wild animals including elk, mountain goats, cougars, lynx, black bears and grizzly bears.

Town Mayor Richard Ireland said in a letter on the town's website that the wildfire "ravaged our beloved community."

"The destruction and loss that many of you are facing and feeling is beyond description and comprehension, my deepest sympathies go out to each of you," he said.

ab/sri (AP, Reuters)