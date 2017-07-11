Canada: Police begin arresting protest leaders

Canadian police on Thursday arrested at least two leaders of the so-called "freedom convoy" protest that has paralyzed the Canadian capital city of Ottawa.

One of the arrested organizers said she expected to be arrested in a video when Ottawa police issued a final warning to protesters hours earlier in the day, asking protesters to either leave or face being arrested.

She had called on supporters to flood the capital in the video, saying truckers already in place would "stay and fight for your freedom."

"If you can come to Ottawa and stand with us, that would be fantastic," she said.

The trucker protest, which began at the end of last month when Canadian truckers blocked a bridge between Canada and the US over COVID-19 vaccination rules, had been broken up by police on February 14.

The vital international trade corridor was reopened that day, but truckers descended on the Canadian capital's streets soon after that.

Police build up presence around parliament building

Police surrounded the area around the Parliament Hill, where hundreds of massive trucks remained parked.

"We've begin to harden the perimeter around the protests," Ottawa Police Chief Steve Bell said.

"What I can tell you is this weekend will look very different than the past three weekends."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on February 14 invoked the Emergencies Act, which gave the police sweeping powers in times of crisis.

Bell has deployed a large number of police officers and cordoned off downtown Ottawa.

As police build presence, he had asked people to leave or face "imminent" action.

"I implore anyone that's there: Get in your truck…and leave our city streets," Bell told reporters.

