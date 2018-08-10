Canada: Multiple deaths in New Brunswick shooting incident

At least four people, including two police officers, were killed in a shooting incident in the eastern Canadian city of Fredericton in New Brunswick.

The Fredericton police said in a post on Twitter they had taken one suspect in custody.

Police have asked residents to avoid the area of shooting as investigation is still ongoing.

The circumstances of the shooting are unclear at this point.

"Awful news coming out of Fredericton," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. "My heart goes out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting. We’re following the situation closely."

Rise in gun crimes

Gun crimes have increased in Canada, where gun laws are stricter than they are in the United States, in recent years mainly due to a proliferation of weapons.

Toronto, Canada's largest city, has witnessed 241 shooting incidents this year, resulting in 30 deaths.

Last month, a gunman walked down a busy Toronto street, killing two people and wounding 13 others before dying in an exchange of gunfire with police.

ap/rc (AP, Reuters, AFP)

