News

Canada moves to criminalize gay conversion therapy

The federal government has introduced legislation to ban "conversion therapy," which aims to change a person's sexual orientation. Canada will be the fourth country in the world to make the practice illegal.

Canada's federal government introduced legislation to criminalize "gay conversion therapy" that aims to change a person's sexual orientation to what is deemed "normal" by heterosexual standards.

If this bill is passed, Canada will become the fourth country — behind Brazil, Ecuador and Malta — to place a nation-wide ban on the practice.

see/rc (dpa, Reuters)

 

