Canada: Mass grave found at another Indigenous school

Hundreds of bodies of Indigenous children were discovered in unmarked graves at a former residential school in Canada, local media reported on Wednesday.

The revelation follows the unearthing of 215 children's remains — some as young as three — at a different Indigenous residential school in the province of British Columbia last month.

What do we know about the graves?

Members of the Cowessess First Nation and Canada's Federation of Sovereign Indigenous First Nations (FSIN) said that the graves were found at the former Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan province.

A statement warned that "the number of unmarked graves will be the most significantly substantial to date in Canada."

FSIN leader Bobby Cameron and Cowessess Chief Cadmus Delorme said they would be holding a news conference on Thursday to give further details about the find.

The former school, which operated between 1899 to 1997, is located close to where the Cowessess now reside, some 140 kilometers (87 miles) east of the provincial capital Regina.

The First Nation, who took control of the school's cemetery in 1970, followed calls to investigate all former Indigenous residential schools for possible mass graves.

What were the Indigenous schools?

The Marieval school, like the Kamloops school where bodies were discovered last month, was previously run by the Catholic Church.

The Indigenous schools were a part of Canada's violent history where children were forcibly integrated into the settler communities.

Children were separated from their families and taught to follow the traditions of the European colonizers, including adopting Christianity, and forget their own customs and languages. Violence and sexual abuse were widespread.

The Canadian government formally apologized for the inhumane conditions in 2008.

Indigenous groups have pointed to the abuse and isolation as the cause of long-term alcohol and drug abuse problems on First Nation reservations.

ab/rt (AP, dpa, AFP)