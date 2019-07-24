Canada manhunt: Police find bodies believed to be murder suspects

Police in Canada said on Wednesday that they had found two bodies that were believed to be the fugitive teens who went into hiding after allegedly killing three people.

The bodies were discovered near Nelson River southwest of Hudson Bay in Manitoba.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said she was confident that the bodies were 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, but added that autopsies would need to confirm their identity.

The pair are suspected of murdering a botany professor and a young couple in British Colombia in July.

amp/msh (Reuters, AFP)

