 Canada manhunt: Police find bodies believed to be murder suspects | News | DW | 07.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Canada manhunt: Police find bodies believed to be murder suspects

Canadian police say they have found the bodies of two teenage boys who are suspected of murdering three people. The killings triggered a massive manhunt in the central Canadian wilderness.

Security camera images recorded in Saskatchewan of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are displayed as Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Janelle Shoihet speaks during a news conference in Surrey, British Columbia, on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Police in Canada said on Wednesday that they had found two bodies that werebelieved to be the fugitive teens who went into hiding after allegedly killing three people.

The bodies were discovered near Nelson River southwest of Hudson Bay in Manitoba.

Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said she was confident that the bodies were 19-year-old Kam McLeod and 18-year-old Bryer Schmegelsky, but added that autopsies would need to confirm their identity.

The pair are suspected of murdering a botany professor and a young couple in British Colombia in July.

amp/msh (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Canada manhunt: Police seek teens over couple's killing

Police in Canada are searching for two suspects in connection with three murders, including the killings of an American woman and an Australian man. Both suspects were said to be on the run and a danger to the public. (24.07.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Kanada | Polizei | Janelle Shoihet

Canada manhunt: Police seek teens over couple's killing 24.07.2019

Police in Canada are searching for two suspects in connection with three murders, including the killings of an American woman and an Australian man. Both suspects were said to be on the run and a danger to the public.

Kanadas Ureinwohner auf einem Friedhof

Canada: Deaths of indigenous women were 'genocide' 03.06.2019

A Canadian government inquiry has concluded that the deaths of thousands of aboriginal women and girls in recent decades amounted to a "national genocide."

Mordserie erschüttert Zypern

Cyprus serial killer sentenced to 7 life terms 24.06.2019

Judges said an army captain who confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls appeared to have mounted a "campaign of murder." The slayings shocked the island nation and sparked anger about perceived police racism.

Advertisement