Canada: Judge orders blockade must end at US border bridge

A judge in Canada has ordered protesters to stop blocking a bridge between Canada and the US city of Detroit. It is unclear when law enforcement officers will be sent to clear the demonstrators.
The days-long blockade at the Ambassador Bridge — the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada — has significantly hampered trade
A Canadian judge said on Friday that demonstrators blocking a bridge between the US and Canada must disperse.
The so-called "Freedom Blockade" has significantly hampered the flow of goods between the two North American neighbors, as demonstrators protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government and coronavirus policies.
rs/wd (AP, Reuters)