News

Canada: Judge orders blockade must end at US border bridge

A judge in Canada has ordered protesters to stop blocking a bridge between Canada and the US city of Detroit. It is unclear when law enforcement officers will be sent to clear the demonstrators.

Truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor

The days-long blockade at the Ambassador Bridge — the busiest border crossing between the US and Canada — has significantly hampered trade

A Canadian judge said on Friday that demonstrators blocking a bridge between the US and Canada must disperse.

The so-called "Freedom Blockade" has significantly hampered the flow of goods between the two North American neighbors, as demonstrators protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government and coronavirus policies.

