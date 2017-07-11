Canada: Judge orders blockade must end at US border bridge

A Canadian judge said on Friday that demonstrators blocking a bridge between the US and Canada must disperse.

The so-called "Freedom Blockade" has significantly hampered the flow of goods between the two North American neighbors, as demonstrators protest against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government and coronavirus policies.

What is the latest?

The judge granted an injunction calling for the demonstrators to leave the area on the Windsor, Canada side of the Ambassador Bridge, which connects to the US city of Detroit.

The Mayor of Windsor, Drew Dilkens, tweeted that the judge's order called for the protesters to clear the bridge by 7:00 p.m. local time (0000 GMT).

There were no immediate reports of law enforcement officials being sent to clear the protesters. Authorities, however, warned demonstrators blocking public streets face arrest if they remain.

The Ambassador Bridge blockade has posed an ever-growing problem for businesses and officials on both sides of the border. It's the busiest border crossing between Canada and the US.

Since Monday, demonstrators have joined a handful of commercial semi-trucks to block the bridge, by parking their pickup trucks and cars in Windsor.

There are also blockades at two other border crossings.

The province of Ontario, where Windsor is located, declared a state of emergency over the demonstrations — calling on protesters to allow the free flow of people and goods.

Trudeau tells protesters 'go home'

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Trudeau vowed that "all options" were on the table to clear the protesters from the area.

"Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end and it will end," the prime minister told reporters.

Trudeau said that the government's plans currently included sending in police officers

He then addressed the demonstrators directly, urging them to disperse.

"It's time to go home," he said, adding that they are currently "breaking the law" and warning that "the consequences are becoming more and more severe."

Ontario Premier, Doug Ford, said he would convene a cabinet meeting on Saturday to urgently approve new regulations making it illegal to block critical infrastructure.

Those who violate the pending rules could face up to a year in prison, a maximum fine of $100,000 (€88,100), Ford said. The measures wold also grant authorities the ability to take away personal and commercial driving licenses for those who don't comply.

What's behind the protests?

The border crossing blockades arose around five days ago, but come on the heels of two weeks of demonstrations in Canadian cities.

Truck convoys have snarled traffic in the capital Ottawa and other cities over a mandate requiring truck drivers to be vaccinated or test and self-isolate, as well as other pandemic curbs.

Unvaccinated truckers would face a 14-day quarantine upon returning to Canada from the US. It is a bilateral measure between Ottawa and Washington — meaning that even if Canada were to repeal it, it would not have a major practical impact for truck drivers crossing the border.

Canadian officials have repeatedly acknowledged the right to peaceful protest, but said the demonstrations are now threatening food, fuel and other crucial deliveries.

The demonstrations in Canada have snowballed to spark similar convoys in France and New Zealand.

