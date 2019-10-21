Canada election: Justin Trudeau's Liberals take early lead

Initial results in Canada's general election on Monday saw Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's take a narrow lead after polls closed, followed closely by Andrew Scheer's Conservatives.

Both parties are hoping to gain 170 seats or more in the 338-seat Parliament, which would grant them the right to form a majority government.

With polls closed across the country, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has projected a Liberal minority government.

Around 27.4 million Canadians were eligible to vote at polling stations located in six different time zones.

Trudeau hit by scandals

Although Trudeau won by a landslide in 2015, his fight to secure a second term has been hobbled by several scandals. In recent months, old photos of the prime minister wearing blackface emerged and he has come under fire for his handling of a corruption case involving a major Canadian construction company.

Watch video 01:45 Share Canadian election Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3RcI7 Canadians head to the polls

His main rival is Conservative leader Andrew Scheer, who has pledged to roll back several environmental protections, including Trudeau's carbon tax to discourage fossil fuel use. He has also promised to balance the federal budget.

Scheer's campaign, however, was shaken by revelations that he holds dual US-Canadian citizenship and that his party hired a communications firm to go after the right-wing People's Party of Canada, led by Maxime Bernier.

Smaller parties set to be kingmakers

Although much of the focus was on the major candidates, the environment and health care also emerged as some of the top issues.

Elizabeth May, the longtime leader of Canada's Green Party, was able to steal votes away from the Liberals and Conservatives in opinion polls leading up to the election amid growing concerns over climate change.

Should Trudeau fail to win a majority of seats in Parliament, he will have to rely on support from smaller parties like the New Democratic Party (NDP), led by Jagmeet Singh — the first non-white leader of a federal party in Canada.

Should Scheer's Conservatives pull ahead, it's possible they would team up with Yves-Francois Blanchet's Bloc Quebecois, the nationalist party of the French-speaking province of Quebec, in a minority government.

rs/cmk (AFP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.