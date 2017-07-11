Canada election: Justin Trudeau's Liberals projected to win snap poll

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberals are set to win the most seats in Canada's snap election, according to television projections released Monday night.

With vote counting likely to extend into Tuesday, it wasn't clear whether Trudeau's party would gain enough seats to secure an absolute majority against the rival Conservatives, led by Erin O'Toole.

What is the latest?

While it is still very early in the vote count, Canadian public broadcaster CBC and other media outlets said initial results indicate Trudeau's Liberals have more seats than the Conservatives.

With 36% of polling stations reporting, the official data from Elections Canada showed the Liberals leading in 155 electoral districts, with the Conservatives leading in 123 districts.

Trudeau's goal of attaining an absolute majority of 170 seats, however, remained uncertain.

Election officials cautioned that there might not be a clear winner as of Monday night, as many of the postal ballots won't start being tallied until Tuesday, broadcaster CBC reported.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks on the last campaign day before the election

What are the main issues?

The charismatic Trudeau, son of former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, swept into office in 2015. However, his grip on power was significantly reduced after a second election in the fall of 2019 resulted in a minority government. His image as a modern, anti-discrimination leader suffered after photos surfaced of him in blackface at a university party in 2001.

Another reason the Liberal party leader called for the snap vote was to reinforce the mandate for his administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. With over 73.4% of the population vaccinated, Canada ranks among the countries with the highest number of immunized people in the world.

One of the main issues on the campaign trail has been the next step in combating the virus, with Trudeau advocating for an even more robust vaccination campaign, including national mandates. O'Toole has been promoting the use of rapid testing instead.

"This election is about building a better future for our kids and grandkids. That's why we need you to make your voice heard today and vote for the future you want to see," Trudeau tweeted Monday with the hashtag #Forward for Everyone.

O'Toole posted a photo of himself and his wife casting their ballots on Monday. He claims to have a plan "to secure a better life" for Canadians while supporting tax reform and a more aggressive foreign policy toward China.

The race to regain a majority

Ahead of the election, opinion polls suggested the race between Trudeau and O'Toole would be too close to call.

Trying to regain a majority after ruling a minority government for two years, the prime minister's poll numbers were strong in August. However, he has seen his support tumble after calling for an election.

The two biggest parties face potential losses on the far left and right of their standard bases. Both the Liberal and the Conservative party are seen as moving toward the center, with smaller groups emerging and trying to fill the gaps.

However, the Liberal party maintains a slight advantage in that it tends to be dominant in urban centers that determine more seats in parliament.

