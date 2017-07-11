 Canada: Deaths spike amid record heat wave | News | DW | 30.06.2021

News

Canada: Deaths spike amid record heat wave

Coroners are investigating a surge in sudden deaths in British Columbia. Around 100 more people than usual have died over a four-day period as temperatures reached nearly 50 degrees Celsius.

  • A girl cools off at a community water park in Richmond, British Columbia

    Canada's record heat wave — in pictures

    Record-breaking temperatures

    A girl cools off at a community water park in Richmond, British Columbia. Schools and COVID-19 vaccination centers were closed earlier in the week as community cooling centers opened to help residents cope with the unprecedented heat wave.

  • Kanada Waldbrände

    Canada's record heat wave — in pictures

    Flames consume Lytton

    Lytton, which experienced Canada's all-time record high temperature of 49.6C (121.28F) degrees this week, was consumed by a wildfire Thursday. Officials said over 90% of the town was destroyed.

  • The skyline of Vancouver

    Canada's record heat wave — in pictures

    A surge in sudden deaths

    Scores of people are believed to have died due to the extreme heat. In the province of British Columbia alone, the chief coroner received reports of at least 486 "sudden and unexpected deaths" from June 23 to June 28. Under normal circumstances, around 165 people would die over the same period.

  • A group of people try to cool off in Lynn Creek, North Vancouver

    Canada's record heat wave — in pictures

    Days of sweltering heat

    Environment Canada warns the heat wave will not lift for days, though parts of British Columbia and Yukon could see relief sooner.

  • A girl and her mom run through a water park in Alberta on June 28

    Canada's record heat wave — in pictures

    'Heat dome' causing problems

    Water parks have provided much-needed relief during a sweltering week. Meteorologists say the extraordinary heat was caused by a dome of high pressure over the Northwest. The situation is also aggravated by the effects of climate change, which are increasing the frequency of extreme weather events.

  • Sprinklers spray water on a horse in Kelowna, British Columbia on June 27

    Canada's record heat wave — in pictures

    Temperatures 'like never before'

    Police in Vancouver redeployed dozens of officers and asked the public to call 911 only for emergencies because heat-related deaths had depleted front-line resources and delayed response times. "Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it,'' Sgt. Steve Addison said. "Our officers are stretched thin."

  • People cool off on the beach in Victoria, British Columbia

    Canada's record heat wave — in pictures

    Last record set in 1937

    Prior to the start of the heat wave, the historical high in Canada was 45 Celsius (113 Fahrenheit), set in Saskatchewan in 1937.


A record-breaking heat wave in the Canadian province of British Columbia is thought to be responsible for dozens of sudden deaths.

Temperatures hit a record high for a third straight day Tuesday, hitting 49.5 Celsius (121 Fahrenheit) in the town of Lytton.

How deadly is Canada's heat wave?

By mid-Tuesday, police in Vancouver said they had responded to 65 sudden-death calls since Friday.

The deaths were still under investigation and many of the deceased were seniors, Cpl. Mike Kalanj of the Burnaby Royal Canadian Mounted Police said.

Between Friday and Monday, amid what officials described as "extreme heat," at least 233 people died in British Columbia. That is about a hundred more than the average for a four-day period.

"Since the onset of the heat wave late last week, the British Columbia Coroners Service has experienced a significant increase in deaths reported where it is suspected that extreme heat has been contributory," the service said on Monday.

Coroners are now gathering information on the cause of deaths where heat may have played a role, the statement said.

Watch video 26:01

Cool & Clever - Chilling cities out

How are the authorities responding?

The police department said it had redeployed dozens of officers and asked the public to call 911 only for emergencies because heat-related deaths had depleted frontline resources and delayed response times.

"Vancouver has never experienced heat like this, and sadly dozens of people are dying because of it,'' Sgt. Steve Addison said in a news release. "Our officers are stretched thin, but we're still doing everything we can to keep people safe.''

Watch video 01:29

US and Canada scorched by heatwave

Weather beats 1937 record 

Temperatures in the Vancouver area were just below 32 C on Monday, but the humidity made it feel closer to 40 C in areas that aren't near water, Environment Canada said.

British Columbia closed schools and universities at the start of the week amid the record-breaking temperatures.

Prior to the weekend, the historical high in Canada was 45 C, set in Saskatchewan in 1937. The country is otherwise widely known for its brutal winter and snow.

lc (AP, Reuters)

