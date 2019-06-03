 Canada: Deaths of indigenous women were ′genocide′ | News | DW | 03.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Canada: Deaths of indigenous women were 'genocide'

A Canadian government inquiry has concluded that the deaths of a thousand aboriginal women and girls in recent decades were a "national genocide."

Indigenous Canadians at a memorial site

A 1,200-page report released Monday following a Canadian government inquiry concluded that the more than a thousand murdered and missing indigenous women in recent decades constituted a " national genocide." 

The report, titled "Reclaiming Power and Place," was the result of a national inquiry commissioned by the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016. It said that the violence was due to long-standing discrimination against indigenous people and Canada's failure to protect them.

The report was presented during a ceremony in Gatineau, Quebec, near the Canadian capital, Ottawa. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Trudeau, along with some of the hundreds of family members of those missing or murdered.

The report also made recommendations to prevent future violence against indigenous women.

In 2104, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police estimated that 1,017 aboriginal women had been murdered between 1980 and 2012.

More to come... 

 

Related content

Chrystia Freeland

Canada suspends operations at Venezuela embassy 03.06.2019

Canada has temporarily shut its embassy in Venezuela, saying President Nicolas Maduro's government is refusing to renew visas for Canadian diplomats. Ottawa is also reviewing the status of Venezuelan envoys to Canada.

Canada's missing indigenous women and girls 02.06.2019

Canadian media say that a probe into the disappearances of indigenous women and girls has revealed what's being called a 'Canadian genocide.'

Malaysia, Philippines return trash to countries of origin 31.05.2019

Has Southeast Asia become a garbage dump for the rest of the world? Environmental NGOs say that is increasingly the case. Now countries that once had lax regulations to deal with plastic and other waste from abroad are fighting back.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  