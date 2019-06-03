Canada: Deaths of indigenous women were 'genocide'

A 1,200-page report released Monday following a Canadian government inquiry concluded that the more than a thousand murdered and missing indigenous women in recent decades constituted a " national genocide."

The report, titled "Reclaiming Power and Place," was the result of a national inquiry commissioned by the government of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2016. It said that the violence was due to long-standing discrimination against indigenous people and Canada's failure to protect them.

The report was presented during a ceremony in Gatineau, Quebec, near the Canadian capital, Ottawa. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Trudeau, along with some of the hundreds of family members of those missing or murdered.

The report also made recommendations to prevent future violence against indigenous women.

In 2104, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police estimated that 1,017 aboriginal women had been murdered between 1980 and 2012.

