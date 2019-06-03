Canada: Deaths of indigenous women were 'genocide'

A 1,200-page report was released Monday detailing a Canadian government inquiry into more than 1,000 murdered and missing indigenous women and girls. It concluded that the deaths and disappearances of the women in recent decades constituted a "national genocide."

The report, titled "Reclaiming Power and Place," was the result of a national inquiry commissioned by Trudeau in 2016. It said that the violence was due to long-standing discrimination against indigenous people and Canada's failure to protect them.

The report was presented during a ceremony in Gatineau, Quebec, near the Canadian capital, Ottawa. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Trudeau, along with some of the hundreds of family members of those missing or murdered.

Read more: Canadian MPs vote for papal apology over abuse of aboriginal children in schools

What the report said

The safety of indigenous women and girls cannot be realized without "upholding and implementing social, economic, and political rights."

A "housing crisis" is a significant contributor to violence, and "improved economic and social services, including better employment opportunities and safer housing, are necessary.

Canada "has failed to ensure" that the health and wellness needs of indigenous people have been met.

In 2104, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police estimated that 1,017 aboriginal women had been murdered between 1980 and 2012.

Read more: Canada suspends police over aboriginal sexual abuse allegations