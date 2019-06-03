Canada: Deaths of indigenous women were 'genocide'

A Canadian government inquiry has concluded that the deaths of a thousand aboriginal women and girls in recent decades were a "national genocide."
A 1,200-page report was released Monday detailing a Canadian government inquiry into more than 1,000 murdered and missing indigenous women and girls. It concluded that the deaths and disappearances of the women in recent decades constituted a "national genocide."
The report, titled "Reclaiming Power and Place," was the result of a national inquiry commissioned by Trudeau in 2016. It said that the violence was due to long-standing discrimination against indigenous people and Canada's failure to protect them.
The report was presented during a ceremony in Gatineau, Quebec, near the Canadian capital, Ottawa. The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Trudeau, along with some of the hundreds of family members of those missing or murdered.
What the report said
In 2104, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police estimated that 1,017 aboriginal women had been murdered between 1980 and 2012.
