Nature and EnvironmentCanada

Canada: Atlantic storm Lee lands in Nova Scotia

September 17, 2023

The system has caused the death of one man in the US state of Maine and knocked out power in Canada's Nova Scotia and New Brunswick. Authorities in the Canadian city of Halifax are urging residents to stay inside.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WQjN
A fallen tree blocks a road near Halifax, Nova Scotia
Severe conditions are expected in the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia amid Lee's arrival Image: Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press/AP/picture alliance

An Atlantic storm in Canada made its presence felt on Saturday in the western part of Nova Scotia province, downing trees and power lines with gusting winds and heavy rain.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said that Lee made landfall on Long Island, situated southwest of Halifax, and was packing winds of 70 miles per hour (110 kilometers per hour).

The NHC said the storm was causing coastal flooding across parts of Maine and Atlantic Canada and would continue spreading northward.

One dead, thousands without power

The first fatality attributed to the weather system occurred in Searsport, Maine, when a large tree limb fell on a vehicle during high winds, leaving a man dead.

Lee left around 144,000 people without power in Nova Scotia after high winds knocked down trees. Neighboring New Brunswick had 37,000 without power due to the storm.

Authorities in Halifax have warned people to remain indoors and not risk going out while the storm passes.

Point Pleasant Park in Halifax closed due to storm Lee
The storm caused closures in Nova ScotiaImage: Kelly Clark /The Canadian Press/AP/picture alliance

"We've seen images of people near the waterfront, and it's unnecessary, and it's dangerous," Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said in a briefing. "The worst of the storm hasn't hit us yet."

The NHC warned that heavy rain from Lee could cause localized flooding in parts of Maine and New Brunswick.

Dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents would continue to affect the US East Coast, Atlantic Canada, Bermuda and other areas through Sunday.

kb/wd (Reuters, AP)

