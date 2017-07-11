Canada: 4 people killed in suspected hate crime in London, Ontario

A man struck and killed four pedestrians with his vehicle in a suspected "premeditated" hate crime, police in the Canadian city of London, Ontario, announced Monday.

"We believe this was an intentional act and that the victims of this horrific incident were targeted," Police Chief Steve Williams said. "We believe the victims were targeted because of their Islamic faith."

The 20-year-old alleged attacker struck five people in the hit and run attack, police said.

Among those killed in the incident on Sunday night were a 74-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 15-year-old girl, police announced Monday. A 9-year-old boy was in a serious condition, but was expected to survive. The family requested the victims names not be made public.

"This was an act of mass murder, perpetrated against Muslims ... rooted in unspeakable hatred. This act of unspeakable hatred, the act of Islamaphobia, must be followed by acts of compassion," London Mayor Ed Holder said in a statement released on Twitter.

Witnesses told the Global News network they saw the vehicle come over the median strip and added it looked like it had come from the other side of the road.

The driver was arrested in the car park of a nearby mall and faces four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

This is a breaking news article and will be updated as more details become available.

