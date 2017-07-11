Canada: 10 dead in stabbings in Saskatchewan

Canadian police say that ten people have been killed and at least 15 others injured in two remote communities in Saskatchewan on Sunday.

"We have located 10 deceased individuals in 13 locations in the community of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Saskatchewan," Royal Canadian Mounted Police Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore told a news conference.

"Several additional victims have been injured, 15 of which at this point have been transported to various hospitals," she added.

The James Smith First Nation is an indigenous community north of Melfort, Saskatchewan.

Who was targeted?

Blackmore said police received a call about a stabbing at the James Smith First Nation at 5:40 a.m. (11:40 a.m. GMT), which was quickly followed by calls reporting more stabbings.

She said authorities believe "some of the victims were attacked by the suspects and others were attacked indiscriminately."

Police launched a manhunt for two suspects in three provinces. They named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects and said they were driving a black Nissan Rogue.

More to follow...

dh/kb (AFP, Reuters)