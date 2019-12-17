Can you play “Für Elise”?

Ludwig van Beethoven’s music is performed more often than that of any other classical composer. In 2020, the world will mark the 250th anniversary of his birth with events and concerts. Plans for the celebratory year are already underway - especially in Bonn, where the composer was born.

A number of Beethoven’s compositions have become world famous, including “Für Elise,” which is one of the most recognizable pieces of classical music today. Do you know how to play the song? If so, we would love to see a recording. You can play it on any instrument you like. You can even hum or whistle it!



It doesn’t have to be perfect, but we want to see and hear you play. So please make sure your recording includes both audio and picture. You can upload your videos directly onto our website.



We’re looking forward to hearing your version of this classical composition. As a thank-you, we’ll enter your name into a draw for a three-day trip for two people to see the Beethoven jubilee celebration, including a concert.



The deadline for entries is January 31, 2020, at 12 o’clock UTC. Our decision is final. Good luck!