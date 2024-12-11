  1. Skip to content
Cars and TransportationGermany

Can you pass Germany’s toughest driving test?

Hannah Hummel
November 12, 2024

Think getting your driver's license is tough? Wait until you try it in Germany! From eye tests and first aid courses to nerve-wracking Autobahn drives, Germany’s driving test is one of the most intense in the world.

