Can Venezuela finally reap its oil riches after election?

Opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez leads in opinion polls ahead of incumbent Nicolas Maduro. Hovering on the brink of economic collapse after years of mismanagement, the oil-rich country could have a brighter future.

Over the past ten years, Venezuela has seen a brain drain of unprecedented proportions, as eight million people have left the South American country — about a quarter of its entire population.

Suffering from a severe food crisis, hyperinflation, and a massive loss of skilled workers, Venezuela's economic and humanitarian crises are mainly the result of failed economic policies under socialist President Nicolas Maduro and his firebrand predecessor Hugo Chavez. The situation has worsened amid sanctions imposed by the United States and Europe on the two leaders for their political repression and human rights violations.

Sunday's presidential elections is pitting incumbent president Maduro against opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzales. A former dilpomat, Gonzales belongs to the so-called Plataforma Unitaria Democratica, a political alliance made up of civil society, trade unions, retired military personnel, and former deputies of the National Assembly.

Gonzales has vowed to curb Chavismo, or Chavism in English, which is a kind of left-wing populist ideology introduced by Hugo Chavez that advocates nationalization, social welfare programs and opposition to neoliberal economic policies such as those pursued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The election, however, will not only determine the future of politics but also whether or not the country can eventually reap the benefits of its oil wealth.

Gonzales became candidate after popular opposition leader Maria Machado (left) was banned from running in the election Image: Ariana Cubillos/AP/picture alliance

Oil wealth and a promise of growth

Venezuela has the largest proven oil reserves in the world, estimated by the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) at around 303 billion barrels, ahead of Saudi Arabia which has about 267 billion barrels.

During his campaign, incumbent president Nicolas Maduro has promised to use oil revenues to start "a blessed and wonderful era of growth and prosperity."

His agenda for a new term in office includes financial support for those willing to start businesses, with additional state funding to be earmarked for "up to a million businesses."

Venezuelan voters, however, seem to be giving little credence to Maduro's promises, as they've put opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez in the lead in pre-election polls. After all, Maduro's economic record since taking office in 2013 has been abysmal indeed.

Venezuela's gross domestic product (GDP) was $8,629 (€7.946) per capita about ten years ago. It plummeted to $1,566 per capita by 2020, and has since only slightly recovered. A similar trend occurred in oil production, dropping from 137.9 million tons in 2013 to 34.5 million tons in 2021, before slightly rising again in the last two years.

"The Venezuelan economy has shrunk by almost 80% during the Maduro years," says political scientist Ronal Rodriguez from the Universidad del Rosario in Bogota, adding that the country has lost a quarter of its population. Speaking to DW, Rodriguez said that it would require sustained growth of more than 15% over several years for the economy to make up for the crisis years.

Venezuela’s deadly fuel crisis To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Halting the brain drain and what else is at stake

Rodriguez notes that one of the biggest problems for recovery is the shortage of skilled labor.

"Unfortunately, a large portion of trained professionals has left the country," he said — an exodus that already began under president Hugo Chavez, who "stigmatized" the oil sector and dismissed thousands of well-qualified professionals, replacing them with his socialist cronies.

As a result, Venezuela's oil production in the last year before Chavez's death in 2013 slumped dramatically to 1998 levels.

Restoring oil sector personel is extremely complicated, Rodriguez said, because university faculties dedicated to oil in Venezuela "no longer have the prestige they once did."

So, regardless of the election results, he believes that it will be "quite difficult for Venezuela to regain economic momentum," given also the huge influence of the ruling Socialists, commonly referred to as "Chavismo," on the economy.

"Economic recovery in Venezuela is only possible if Maduro steps down and a new government that respects private property and the rule of law takes over," says Venezuelan political scientist Enderson Sequera.

A victory for Maduro would be an "insurmountable obstacle" for Venezuela's economic recovery, he told DW, adding that it would mean "six more years of poverty, a worsening humanitarian crisis, and more Venezuelans leaving the country."

Economists believe a victory for incumbent president Nicolas Maduro would mean another six lost years for Venezuela Image: Zurimar Campos/AFP

On the other hand, a victory for Edmundo Gonzalez would be a chance to speed up the recovery, attract international investment, especially in energy and oil, negotiate stabilization programs with the IMF and multilateral organizations, and achieve currency stabilization, Sequera believes.

Maduro's legitimacy faces public test

Vladimir Rouvinski from the Universidad Icesi in Cali, Colombia, says the upcoming election will be a popular test of Maduro's legitimacy. If he wins, he could gain more legitimacy, he told DW, which, in turn, could have an effect on the US-imposed sanctions regime.

Recently, Washington has softened its stance toward the Maduro government and lifted some sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry. As a result, the US oil company Chevron has been able to increase its Venezuelan production by 70% by the end of 2023.

Rouvinski, therefore, thinks that even if Maduro wins, "several countries could begin to engage in greater economic activity." Even more so since he considers a change of power to be unlikely: "Chavismo will not relinquish power under any circumstances."

This article was originally written in German.