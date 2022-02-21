Can vaccinations affect women's menstrual cycles?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.
Do vaccinations affect the menstrual cycle? That's what DW viewer Nadyaa Azerin asks science editor Derrick Williams.
South Korean Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum has tested positive amid a surge of infections in the nation. Japan will extend border rules to allow more people, especially students, into the country. DW has the latest.
Protesters burned tents as police used pepper spray in New Zealand's capital. US President Joe Biden said he will "never just accept living with COVID" during his State of the Union address. DW has the latest.
Although data indicate that the omicron variant has been less severe for children, they still face risks — including long COVID or inflammatory syndrome. Experts are urging prioritizing kids' well-being.
As one woman who experienced an irregular menstrual cycle after the COVID-19 vaccine, Sonya Diehn feels reassured that this has now been scientifically acknowledged. But why has it taken so long?
© 2022 Deutsche Welle |
Privacy Policy |
Accessibility Statement |
Legal notice |
Contact
| Mobile version