Can Thorium Nuclear Power Make a Comeback?
But what if thorium were used instead of uranium?
Also on Tomorrow Today:
France's first nuclear waste repository
Nuclear power provides 75 percent of France's electricity. In the north, the first repository for highly radioactive and long-lived waste is being planned. But not everybody's happy about it.
The X-ray revolution
Discovered in 1895, X-rays are electromagnetic waves produced with the aid of negatively charged particles called electrons, which are accelerated until they smash into an obstacle - creating energy. And they're still being used to shape the future.
Small worlds in big focus
Particle accelerators see electrons reach almost light speed, producing up to 70,000 X-ray flashes per second. Researchers across the world are using this to develop new processes and products based on images of nanostructures.
Just ask!
Every second, the sun converts four million tons of matter into energy. No big deal for our home star. But it also loses mass via the so-called solar wind.
