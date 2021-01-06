 Can the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine be delayed? | Science| In-depth reporting on science and technology | DW | 06.01.2021

Science

Can the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine be delayed?

To offer the first dose of the coronavirus vaccination to as many people as possible, the UK is delaying the necessary second dose. Many scientists think this isn't the best idea.

Two individuals sit outside a coronavirus vaccination center in Berlin

Germany has started its COVID vaccination effort. Will it follow the UK lead and delay the second shot?

The second COVID-19 vaccination is meant to be administered three weeks after the first dose. Given the shortage of vaccine, the UK is delaying the second dose so that more people can receive a first dose earlier. The UK authorities consider that a delay of up to 12 weeks does not impact the effectiveness of the vaccines.

The British initiative has triggered a lively debate in Europe. Expert opinions differ widely — which does not necessarily increase confidence in the newly developed vaccines. The only thing that is clear is that a second vaccination is absolutely essential because it triggers the necessary immune response, like a kind of booster.

A health worker in the UK vaccinates a man

As the UK continues vaccinating, it is prioritizing giving more people the first dose before moving onto the second

EMA questions vaccine dose postponement

The European Medicines Agency (EMA), no longer responsible for the United Kingdom since Brexit, is skeptical of the decision. A maximum limit for the time interval between doses of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is not explicitly defined, but the proof of efficiency is based on a study in which the doses were administered 19 to 42 days apart, according to EMA. Administration of the second dose after a six-month interval, for instance, would not comply with the regulations and would require an amendment to the authorization and more clinical data, the agency said.

The Pfizer manufacturer also referred to the data of the phase III study, which only examined how effective the vaccination is after two doses given three weeks apart. Although some protection is present 12 days after the first vaccination, there is no data beyond the three-week period, the company said.

Klaus Cichutek, president of the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), Germany's federal institute for vaccines, also wants to stick to the approach recommended thus far, because it is the only one for which effectiveness and safety data are available.

More flexibility for vaccination intervals?

However, Thomas Mertens, chairman of the Permanent Vaccination Commission (STIKO) at Germany's public health agency, the Robert Koch Institute, takes a positive view of the British plan. "Since the interval between the two vaccinations can very likely vary within wide limits and protection is already very good after one shot, it is certainly worth considering giving preference to the first injection in the event of a vaccine shortage," he said.

A health worked fills a syringe with coronavirus vaccine

The BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine calls for the second dose to be administered three weeks after the first

Bonn-based virologist Hendrik Streeck shares this view, pointing out that the data shows more than half of vaccinated individuals are already protected from a severe case of COVID after the first shot. If the second injection were offered later, the first batches of vaccine doses could actually double the vaccination capacity, Streeck argued on local television broadcaster RTL.

Peter Kremsner, director of the Institute of Tropical Medicine at Tübingen University, also sees some leeway. "In principle, the British approach makes a lot of sense," he said, explaining that just like with other vaccines, the second dose can probably be administered after two to three months because the first dose already seems to be highly effective. "If the effect of the first injection does not diminish rapidly over time, then the second one could be given even later, for example, after six months — but we don't know this yet," he said.

Leif Erik Sander, head of the Berlin Charite Hospital's research group on infectious diseases immunology and vaccines, is also in favor of more flexible vaccination intervals, according to the Science Media Center, a German science journalism organization. In the case of the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, he said, the three-week interval should be seen as the minimum separation time. There is some leeway, Sander said, adding that the second vaccination could be delayed without any problems, "without expecting that effectiveness will be significantly reduced." However, he conceded that this "is certainly only a temporary strategy" and stressed the importance of people making sure they get a second dose of the vaccine.

A hand holds up a container of AstraZeneca vaccine

The Astra Zeneca COVID vaccine has a larger time interval between the first and second injections than the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the second dose follows six weeks after the first, Sander said. "Data from AstraZeneca/Oxford show that a delayed booster actually enhances the antibody response," he told Germany's daily Die Welt, adding that is a "phenomenon known from other studies, such as Ebola vaccines."

Politicians must decide

In view of the differing opinions among scientists, German Health Minister Jens Spahn is looking into the possibility of delaying the second vaccination in Germany, too. The STIKO vaccine commission is expected to make a recommendation after reviewing the data.

Adapted from the German by Dagmar Breitenbach

  • Several doses of the coronavirus vaccine

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Millions of initial doses produced

    From Sweden to Cyprus, Lithuania to Italy, the push to get people their first shots is now under way, 11 months after the first cases were reported in Europe. EU leaders have dubbed the launch of the drive "V-Day," a moment of unity in a pandemic that has killed more than 1.7 million people worldwide.

  • Edith Kwoizalla, 101, was one of the first Germans to be vaccinated at a care home in Saxony-Anhalt.

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Elderly population a priority

    Edith Kwoizalla, aged 101, was one of the first Germans to be vaccinated. She took the first of two doses at a care home in the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt on Saturday, a day before the official launch. German Health Minister Jens Spahn said he expected 1.3 million doses to be delivered by the end of the year, with double that number by the end of January.

  • A delivery of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrives at a care home in Grossraeschen, Germany.

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Mobile teams deployed across Germany

    The country is largely relying on mobile teams to distribute the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine, such as here at a care home in Grossräschen, in Germany's eastern Brandenburg state. Most of the more than 400 planned vaccination centers will not be up and running until the next few days.

  • The Pfizer/BioNTech is expected to work against the new variant

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Vaccine will also work on variant: BioNTech

    The vaccine, developed partly by a German firm, has been snapped up by governments around the world. BioNTech has "scientific confidence" that its coronavirus vaccine will also work on the new variant detected in the UK, company CEO Ugur Sahin told DW. The proteins on the mutated form of the virus were 99% the same as the prevailing virus, he said.

  • Hungarian soldiers carry the first shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Hungary starts a day early

    Hungary began vaccinating health care workers on Saturday, a day ahead of the EU's planned start date. Hungary has recorded over 316,000 cases and more than 9,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

  • A Polish health care worker received the vaccine

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Polish paramedics vaccinated first

    A Warsaw paramedic was one of the first people to receive the vaccine in Poland on Sunday. The first batch of 10,000 doses was transported from Pfizer's facility in Belgium to a warehouse in central Poland a day earlier. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki called the launch "a great step in fighting the epidemic."

  • Andrej Babis is given the coronavirus vaccine

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Politicians aim to ease concerns

    EU leaders and scientists have gone to great lengths to insist the vaccine is safe. In the Czech Republic, Prime Minister Andrej Babis (seen here) was at the head of the line for his vaccination on Sunday. In Vienna, three women and two men over the age of 80 got the vaccine in the presence of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.

  • An elderly woman receives her vaccine in Sweden

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    'I didn't feel anything': first Swedish patient

    Sweden, which has received praise and criticism for its looser handling of the pandemic, is expecting an initial batch of 10,000 shots, along with Norway. Denmark expects to have enough shots to initially vaccinate 40,000 people in care homes, followed by health care staff and those people with a high risk of illness. Iceland will receive 10,000 doses early in January.

  • Andreas Raounas, 84, becomes the first patient on the island of Cyprus to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    First doses arrive in Cyprus

    An 84-year-old man became the first patient to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Cyprus. While Europe has some of the best-resourced health care systems in the world, the sheer scale of the effort means some countries are calling on retired medics to help. Other countries have loosened rules for who is allowed to give the injections.

  • Vaccinations begin in Austria

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Three-stage program in Austria

    A health care worker at the Hospital Favoriten in Vienna was one of the first in line to receive the vaccine. Austria is rolling the vaccine out through a three-stage program, starting with health care workers and people over the age of 65. Austria has recorded over 350,000 cases and more than 5,800 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

  • First French citizen receives jab

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    France: A million vaccinations by February

    Mauricette, a 78-year-old French woman, was the first person to receive a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at the Rene-Muret hospital in Sevran, on the outskirts of Paris. France is aiming to vaccinate the first million people by the end of February. The country has been one of the hardest hit in Europe, with over 2.6 million recorded cases and nearly 63,000 deaths.

  • People receive the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Niguarda hospital in Milan

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Thumbs up in Italy

    Italy began distributing the first batch of 10,000 shots on Sunday at the Niguarda hospital in Milan (seen here). In Rome, a 29-year-old nurse was the first to receive the jab at Rome's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases. Health workers were first in line, with those over 80 to follow.

  • Portuguese to be inocculated

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Portugal aims for 10% of the population

    The first phase of Portugal's vaccine rollout aims to inoculate 10% of the population, with front-line workers and those over 50 with preexisting conditions taking priority. Here, a medical worker receives the vaccine at Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon.

  • Spain begins vaccine roll-out

    COVID vaccinations begin across Europe

    Ambitious rollout in Spain

    Spain is set to receive 350,000 doses from Pfizer-BioNTech per week, with a total of nearly 4.6 million to be delivered over the next three months. The government has said it aims to vaccinate between 15 million and 20 million people in the first half of 2021. Here, a 72-year-old receives the first injection at the Vallecas nursing home in Madrid.


