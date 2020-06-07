 Can the pandemic help us to embrace refurbished electronics? | Environment| All topics from climate change to conservation | DW | 15.06.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Environment

Can the pandemic help us to embrace refurbished electronics?

With the pandemic impacting supply chains, some electronics manufacturers have been struggling to produce new equipment. Could this be the moment for refurbishing and reusing existing equipment?

E-waste dumped in Jombava, East Java 

Sales of electronics goods have surged in recent months as millions around the world have turned their homes into offices and digital classrooms. Within the first two weeks of March, the US saw computer monitor sales double and demand for laptops, mice, and keyboards all increase by 10%.

That might sound like good news for manufacturers, but the other winners could be those pushing for circular economies that facilitate a continual use of resources.

Arjen Workum, a network consultant at Aliter Networks, a Netherlands company specializing in reusing IT hardware, believes this could be a key moment for sustainable production. He says the fact that many manufacturers haven't been able to produce and supply new equipment, has made them start "to look in other directions to keep their infrastructure running," and that they are now "opening up for our [circular] business model." 

Aliter Networks recently became the first B-Corp certified IT company to promote a circular economy - a certification only received by companies across the world that meet the highest standards of social and environmental performance in business. Since 2009, Aliter has reused over 150,000 IT network products such as switches and routers, saving at least 310,000 kilos of e-waste. 

"We mostly get used networking equipment, which is essentially from where all the data is transmitted. We check any cosmetic damage, repaint it, attach accessories and remarket it around the world," Zimin Chen, Sales Director and Partner at Aliter, told DW. Unlike repaired products, he says refurbished networking devices could have a life of between 10 to 15 years.  

Electronic waste
Stack of old DVD players beside discarded monitors

There is no shortage of electronic waste

The company is aiming to reuse half a million IT products by 2025. But if the appetite for refurbished parts continues once supply chain issues are resolved, it might hit the target even sooner.  

Miquel Ballester, Circular Innovation Lead at Fairphone says increased interest in reusing and refurbishing resources is a "perfect example of what happens in a crisis situation when things cannot be taken for granted anymore."

"People start to look into other strategies to achieve the same goals or they change their goals."

Another company that's seen its business increase is Argo360 — a service organization also based in the Netherlands that refurbishes and markets end of life (EOL) IT equipment such as laptops, tablets, mobile phones, and monitors. Many of their customers are hardware manufacturers struggling to source new parts.

 Sandor Bergsma, partner at Argo360 attributes the recent uptick in interest to supply chain issues, and says this is chance for people to realize that "refurbished products work fine."

Is the world ready for a switch to circular?

But in a world that generates about 50 million tons of electric and electronic waste annually — roughly equivalent to discarding 1,000 laptops every single second, opting for refurbished goods is still relatively uncommon. 

Even though the European Union adopted a new Circular Economy Action Plan in March that aims to ensure resources used are kept in the EU economy for as long as possible, there is still the issue of changing mindsets. 

European map covering data about electrical waste across the continent 

IT companies in Europe are legally bound to delete old personal data from organization's systems under the EU General Data Protection Regulation (or GDPR), but many people remain concerned that older devices can become the source of potential data breaches and leakages. 

"After you've used a certain product, it is important to make sure that you are doing everything the right way because of the environment but also because of the law. So, if you have a company, you are obliged by the law in Europe to remove all data from every employee or person from a workstation or laptop and household at a certain time," Bergsma said.

Read more: Electronic waste reaches record high of 45 million tons 

A box of old cell phones

Just because cell phones can be refurbished...

A close up of a woman's hand holding a smartphone while she uses a laptop 

...doesn't mean everyone wants one

But Hasan Alkas, professor of Macroeconomics at Rhine Waal University of Applied Sciences in Germany, doesn't believe consumers are ready to embrace the "second-hand market” in the long-term. 

"During the crisis nobody wants to spend too much, everyone wants to hold onto the money and if there is a choice between the old one and the new one, you will buy an old one," Alkas told DW, adding that China will ultimately regain its position in the market.  

Students might be one group more readily willing to buy and use refurbished products.

Bhavya Dutta, a 21-year-old engineering student from India is happy to take that route as long the produce in question it has all the necessary specifications, a reasonable price with at least two years warranty. 

"I buy and sell my old Ipads and Iphone all the time," he said. "That's why they have many student groups online where people are looking for cheaper solutions. But at least with refurbished IT products, there is also good quality unlike simply old used devices." 

But for the most part, enabling safe circularity in the IT industry - regardless of the coronavirus crisis - is a challenge that remains new in technological, legal and social spheres. 

  • Tran Minh Tien lays grass straws out to dry (Reuters/Yen Duong)

    Eco drinking straws: Grass is greener

    Natural innovation

    Vietnamese entrepreneur Tran Minh Tien has tapped into the natural resources in his local area in a bid to do his bit to tackle plastic waste. His company 3T produces drinking straws from hollow grass which grows wild in the Mekong river delta, west of Vietnam's capital, Ho Chi Minh City.

  • Tran Minh Tien, wearing a blue hat, picks stems of tall grass. (Reuters/Yen Duong)

    Eco drinking straws: Grass is greener

    Harvest time

    Tien and his team pick the grass by hand from swampland areas near their village. Grey sedge grass has hollow stems which makes the plant ideal for making straws. That's just the beginning: Transforming the wild glass to a finished product fit to drink from is a labor-intensive process.

  • A worker washes the long stems of grass (Reuters/Yen Duong)

    Eco drinking straws: Grass is greener

    Green and clean

    Once the grass has been harvested, workers wash the long stems to get rid of excess dirt. Because the grass, known locally as "co bang," grows in the wild, it is naturally organic and free of chemicals and pesticides.

  • Workers make straws from grass (Reuters/Yen Duong)

    Eco drinking straws: Grass is greener

    Scaling up precision

    Workers use thin metal rods to fully hollow out the grass stems before cutting them into uniform lengths of about 20cm, the same size as a regular drinking straw. The business started in 2017, and the company now produces about 3,000 straws a day.

  • Straws laid out to dry (Reuters/Yen Duong)

    Eco drinking straws: Grass is greener

    Dry and mighty

    The straws are then left out to dry in the sun for two or three days, or alternatively baked in an oven. Once completely dried out, the they can be used for up to six months. Demand for the reusable, biodegradable drinking straws is growing, but company founder Tran Minh Tien says he has to be careful about how fast he can expand his business in order to keep it sustainable.

  • Tran Minh Tien stands behind a drying rack filled with grass straws. (Reuters/Yen Duong)

    Eco drinking straws: Grass is greener

    Respecting nature

    "Right from the start, I formed this idea around the fact that the harvesting can never exceed the grasses' natural reproduction rate," said Tran Minh Tien, 32. "Nature has to have enough time to recover as well."

  • Bundles of straws wrapped up in banana leaves (Reuters/Yen Duong)

    Eco drinking straws: Grass is greener

    Drinking straws with a difference

    Finally, the straws are gathered into bundles and wrapped in banana leaves ready to be sold. Tien's company now makes a profit of around 3,600 euros a month. He says he sees the grass straws as a temporary solution to the problem of plastic waste. But for him, they're a step in the right direction — and proof that it pays to be green.

    Author: Loveday Wright


 

Related content

Brasilien Inhauma Friedhof in Rio de Janeiro

Coronavirus latest: Global deaths surpass 400,000 07.06.2020

The confirmed death toll from COVID-19 has reached a bleak new milestone and the United States leads the world with nearly 110,000 fatalities. India has seen a new record daily spike in cases. Follow DW for the latest.

Pavan Sukhdev Autor Pressebild

'The time has come for humanity to go through its next evolution' 02.06.2020

The novel coronavirus is nature's way of telling us something, says environmental economist Pavan Sukhdev. He wants an economy not devoted to monetary wealth.

Irland Symbolbild

Stale beer turned into animal feed and distance drinking: Irish pubs in the age of coronavirus 21.05.2020

The pandemic has been brutal for the world’s pubs, which were shut quickly due to social distancing. This has been particularly painful in Ireland, where they are critical to the country’s economic and social life.

Advertisement

New environment podcast

On the Green Fence Series 2 icon

Listen to our new podcast!

Hosts Neil and Gabriel are forced to improvise for Series 2 after the coronavirus crisis derails all their plans.  

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

Radio

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  

Eco@Africa

Eco Africa's Sandrah Twinoburyo

Welcome to the newest edition of Eco Africa

This week on Eco Africa we take a look at how digitalization has changed how we live and interact with the environment.  

Eco@India

DW Eco India (Sendungslogo)

Eco India - The Environment Magazine

The corona crisis has meant less pollution from transport. But how can we stay green once we are moving again?  

Global Ideas

Global Ideas Südafrika Mala Mala Game Reserve (DW)

Preventing poaching during pandemic

Mala Mala is fighting poaching in times of coronavirus with the help of local staff.  