Can Russia successfully hold occupied Ukraine?

The United Nations says more than 100 million people are currently displaced as World Refugee Day is observed. The day has seen protests, cultural events and pleas for assistance.
Russian officials claim dozens of Ukrainian officers, including generals and members of Ukraine's high command, were killed in a missile strike. NATO chief Stoltenberg said the war "could take years." DW has the latest.
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has unified the Western alliance, with relations between the United States and Germany at the forefront. Their shared geopolitical vision is counting on big commitments both sides have made.
Ukrainian journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka have won DW's Freedom of Speech Award for their work documenting the siege of Mariupol. They explain why they intend to return to the front lines.
