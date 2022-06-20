 Can Russia successfully hold occupied Ukraine? | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 21.06.2022

DW News

Can Russia successfully hold occupied Ukraine?

Watch video 04:49

So far western countries have promised a fraction of needed weapons, none of which have arrived.

19.06.2022, Ukraine, Tschernihiw: Kinder stehen vor einem durch Angriffe zerstörten Gebäude. Foto: Natacha Pisarenko/AP/dpa +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Ukrainian national flag and EU flag flutter in Malyn, Ukraine, on May 25, 2022, amid Russia's invasion of the country. (Kyodo)

EU Leaders Visit Ukraine

DW asked refugees leaving for Kyiv from Berlin's main bus station why they are going back to Ukraine.

Ukraine-Konflikt, Eindrücke aus Sjewjerodonezk LPR Russia Ukraine Military Operation Daily Life 8216429 15.06.2022 Local residents are seen in the courtyard of a residential building in the course of Russia s military operation in Ukraine, in Severodonetsk, Luhansk People s Republic. Maxim Zakharov / Sputnik Severodonetsk Luhansk People s Republic PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMaximxZakharovx

Since the beginning of the war, volunteers across Ukraine have been doing their part for the fight.

DW's Benjamin Alvarez spoke with Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka after the award ceremony.

COX'S BAZAR, BANGLADESH - JUNE 16: Rohingya children are seen in the Rakhine State of Myanmar, crossed the border and took refuge in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh on June 16, 2022. Rohingyas seek support from the international community on World Refugee Day to return to their homeland. Mohammad Shajahan / Anadolu Agency

The United Nations says more than 100 million people are currently displaced as World Refugee Day is observed. The day has seen protests, cultural events and pleas for assistance.

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [UKRAINE - MARCH, 2022: Pictured in this video grab is the launch of Kalibr cruise missiles by a Russian Navy guided missile corvette in the Black Sea during a high-precision strike on Ukrainian military facilities located in the Zhitmomir Region. Video grab. Best possible quality. Russian Defence Ministry/TASS]

Russian officials claim dozens of Ukrainian officers, including generals and members of Ukraine's high command, were killed in a missile strike. NATO chief Stoltenberg said the war "could take years." DW has the latest.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during a European Union leaders summit amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, at the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium March 24, 2022. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has unified the Western alliance, with relations between the United States and Germany at the forefront. Their shared geopolitical vision is counting on big commitments both sides have made.

DW honors journalists who documented horrors of Mariupol siege

Ukrainian journalists Mstyslav Chernov and Evgeniy Maloletka have won DW's Freedom of Speech Award for their work documenting the siege of Mariupol. They explain why they intend to return to the front lines.