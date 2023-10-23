Can Pakistan's ex-PM Nawaz Sharif make a political comeback?

PoliticsPakistanCan Pakistan's ex-PM Nawaz Sharif make a political comeback?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsPakistanAli Kaifee in Lahore10/23/2023October 23, 2023The former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif has returned from four years of self-exile in London and could shake things up ahead of national elections. Tens of thousands of supporters came to greet him at a public rally in Lahore.https://p.dw.com/p/4XupyAdvertisement