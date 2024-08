Maawiyya Abubakar

Crocodiles aren't just predators – they're problem-solvers, some Nigerians will tell you. In the Zuru emirate of Kebbi state, the reptiles are revered and believed to be capable of granting wishes and changing fortunes. Now, the keepers of the legendary crocodiles want to share them with tourists.