Can Germany keep its Carnival events small?

Following German Health Minister Jens Spahn's statement that he could not imagine Carnival happening during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans of the festival celebrated in parts of Germany have been in an uproar.

While the most renowned Carnival festivities take place in the spring with street parades and costumes, the Carnival season, known as a "session," actually begins every year on November 11. In the Rhineland region's so-called Carnival strongholds, Cologne, Düsseldorf and Mainz, this is normally underlined with a huge party — jam-packed pubs and tens of thousands of people celebrating on the streets.

Alaaf and Helau! Carnival in Germany Kölle Alaaf! Kölle Alaaf! is the typical Cologne Carnival greeting, which can be translated as "Cologne above all!" This cry can be heard throughout the week-long street festival, which begins in earnest on Thursday and ends on Ash Wednesday. Some one million visitors flock to the city on the Rhine to join the celebrations, which tend to take place all day and night - turning the city into a party zone.

Alaaf and Helau! Carnival in Germany Helau Mainz! Helau, thought to be an old shepherd's call, is today used as a carnival greeting. In Mainz the "Schwellköpp" - oversized papier-mâché heads known as "swollen heads" - have been an important part of the city's carnival for over 80 years. Their big day is the Rose Monday parades - which is no mean feat as each head, exaggeratedly representing typical Mainz characters, weighs around 30 kilograms.

Alaaf and Helau! Carnival in Germany Helau Düsseldorf! After Cologne and Mainz, Düsseldorf is the third big carnival stronghold in the Rhineland where the carnival battle cry is also "Helau". Carnival begins with the annual symbolic awaking of a character known as "Hoppediz" on November 11, when he emerges from a mustard pot. It all ends on Ash Wednesday when a doll representing Hoppediz is set on fire and then buried while onlookers wail in mourning.

Alaaf and Helau! Carnival in Germany Hu hu hu Rottweil! In Baden-Württemberg carnival known as Fasnet in the local dialect is also important. In Rottweil it's celebrated according to Swabian-Alemannic traditions. Revelers, called larvae, wear hand-carved wooden masks, walk the town and call out "Hu hu hu." On the Monday and Shrove Tuesday, there is the "Narrensprung" or "Fool's Jump" street procession in which only true Rottweil-ians can participate.

Alaaf and Helau! Carnival in Germany Ho Narro Konstanz! Hail fools of Constance! Like Rottweil the town of Constance on the shores of Lake Constance is small, but big when it comes to celebrating Swabian-Alemannic Fasnet carnival. Parades are dominated by the "Blätzlebuebe", the name given to the guild members who dress in "Häs" costumes made of thousands of bits of material and felt. With their costumes they want to represent a colorful cockerel.

Alaaf and Helau! Carnival in Germany Fölsch Foll - Hinein! Throw yourself into it in Fulda! The German state of Hesse also likes to celebrate carnival. Some 4,000 participants and floats venture along the four-kilometer procession through Fulda's inner city - making it the biggest carnival parade in the state. And yet compared to Cologne it is small - because three times as many participants walk twice as far in the Cologne Rose Monday carnival procession.

Alaaf and Helau! Carnival in Germany Cottbus Helau! In eastern Germany carnival does not have a longstanding tradition, but nevertheless it is marked with celebrations and parades. Cottbus beats other carnival strongholds by getting started a week earlier: on the Sunday a week before Rose Monday the "Procession of happy people" parades through the town, with 3,000 participants joyfully throwing sweets and chocolates to the crowds along the route.

Alaaf and Helau! Carnival in Germany Bremen Ahoy! Bremen-ites enjoy heating things up with samba rhythms and exotic costumes creating a carnival with a little taste of Rio. Some 35,000 people come to the Hanseatic city to enjoy the biggest annual Samba carnival in Europe. People on stilts, dancers and live music bands participate in the city procession - so a great alternative for anyone wanting to save on the fare to Brazil.

Alaaf and Helau! Carnival in Germany Narri Narro München! The fools rule Munich! In Munich, carnival is known as "Fasching," and is celebrated mainly in all the big halls. Narri Narro calls for fools to rule the city during the festival. One outdoor highlight is the dance of the market women on the Viktualienmarkt. Women wear home-made colorful and extravagant costumes. The women's dance traditionally also marks the end of Bavaria's festivities. Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg (suc)



Not an event known for social distancing

While small communities and Carnival clubs have already abandoned the idea of ​celebrating this session due to the challenge of planning security for such large events during the pandemic, the Rhenish strongholds are still trying to go ahead in some capacity. The region's entertainment industry, already particularly affected by the coronavirus crisis, actually depends on the Carnival.

Clubs, artists, agencies, event technicians, DJs, breweries, pubs, hotels and taxi drivers all usually get their share of the revenues generated by Carnival events held from from November 11 up to Ash Wednesday. In Cologne alone, the turnover in 2018 was of €600 million, according to calculations by the Boston Consulting Group and Cologne's University of Applied Sciences. If Carnival celebrations are canceled this year, many restaurateurs and artists are bound to go bankrupt.

Cologne in 2019: Scenes like this one aren't expected this year

That's why so much energy is being dedicated to going ahead with the Rhenish Carnival, despite the pandemic. The Carnival societies from Cologne, Düsseldorf and Aachen have presented their safety concepts to the North Rhine-Westphalia's Health Ministry. They are now being analyzed and a decision will be made as to what is possible or not, taking into account the latest developments in daily infections.

Searching for alternatives

Many creative ideas are already on the table. In Cologne for example, one suggestion is to replace the Rose Monday parade with a stationary "train" along which people can walk.

Other alternatives include window parties, live-streamed Carnival sessions, and smaller Carnival music concerts. The traditional association events, which usually have hundreds of people gathering in very small spaces, could take place as usual in large halls but with a smaller audience, as is currently allowed for other concerts in Germany.

In some cases, alternative concepts are already being implemented. For example, the Cologne Carnival society Kajuja, which promotes the next generation of Carnival artists by inviting young bands to perform on the major stages every year, has set up a digital platform for its funding application process. Bands send in videos to introduce themselves before they are presented to event organizers and booking agencies. "It is precisely at this time that we have to offer our artists a platform," says Kajuja president Sven Behnke.

No unruly partying this year

So for now people hope it will be possible to downscale the typically large, alcohol-fueled street events and have smaller gatherings at bars.

If you ask Carnival fans in Cologne, many of them can imagine celebrating on a smaller scale and would be happy to see the Carnival become a little quieter again. Even pub owners are ready to compromise with a "small" carnival and to sacrifice some income.

Some pub owners say staying open will discourage large outdoor gatherings. "If the pubs don't open, people will come anyway and celebrate on the streets," says Lutz Nagrotzki, operator of a traditional Kölsch pub in Cologne. "You can't trace the contacts, which would be possible in a pub." He supports doing "something small" and applying the necessary safety precautions.

Double mask: Part of the Venice Carnival was already cancelled in February 2020 because of a coronavirus outbreak

Carnival strongholds do not want to become virus hot spots

Neither the Ministry of Health nor the police, residents, Carnival clubs or bar owners want to welcome the masses who flock to the German Carnival metropolises just to get drunk.

November 11 could be a first test run for a coronavirus-safe Carnival. "Amid this crisis, the Cologne Carnival will show that small can be beautiful," says Horst Müller from the carnival artist agency Go / Alaaaf.

No carnival stronghold wants to present itself to the world as an uncontrolled virus hot spot in the middle of the pandemic.

A streamed street Carnival

Other parts of the world already had to find solutions for their celebrations. The Caribbean Carnival, which dates back to the liberation from slavery, is traditionally celebrated during the summer. This year, all festivities were canceled — with dire financial consequences for those whose livelihood depends on the event.

A virtual Notting Hill Carnival for 2020

The Caribbean community in London organizes every year the Notting Hill Carnival, usually attended by up to two million visitors. This year the celebration will be moved online on the last weekend of August. Dozens of DJs and so-called mas bands, dance groups wearing colorful costumes, were filmed in advance to allow the whole thing to be streamed online. The event's artistic director, Ansel Wong, wants to "come as close as possible to the experience of the street."

Meanwhile, Carnival in Brazil's São Paulo, which would normally take place in February 2021, has already been postponed by eight months, but it could be delayed further depending on the developments. Rio de Janeiro and Venice are likely to follow suit.

Translation: Elizabeth Grenier