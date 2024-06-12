PoliticsAsia
Does China rule the world?
This fuels indecision between cooperation and rivalry and meets Chinese pro-trade “pragmatism”, a strategy DW’s Taiwan Bureau Chief Tsou Tzung Han warns could leave Germany’s security interests unaddressed. DW’s Chief Political Editor Michaela Küfner hosts this edition of the Berlin Briefing podcast, and - together with DW's Chief International Editor Richard Walker - unpacks some tough policy questions on China which the next German government will have to address.
Key discussions include:
- Why there is and isn’t a link between Taiwan and Ukraine
- How China’s silence on supporting Russia serves both sides
- Why trade often trumps security concerns on China
- How Germany’s role in Asia is limited
- Why German diplomats are so impressed with China’s official lunch