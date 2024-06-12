  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
Middle East crisisRussia's war in UkraineGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
PoliticsAsia

Does China rule the world?

Nina Haase
December 6, 2024

China is already calling some major shots on European trade and security. Where that leaves Germany as Europe’s largest economy is at the core of this week’s Berlin Briefing podcast. We map out how Germany’s chancellor and foreign minister still have profoundly different views of the relationship Germany should have with China.

https://p.dw.com/p/4noWb

This fuels indecision between cooperation and rivalry and meets Chinese pro-trade “pragmatism”, a strategy DW’s Taiwan Bureau Chief Tsou Tzung Han warns could leave Germany’s security interests unaddressed. DW’s Chief Political Editor Michaela Küfner hosts this edition of the Berlin Briefing podcast, and - together with DW's Chief International Editor Richard Walker - unpacks some tough policy questions on China which the next German government will have to address.

Key discussions include:

  1. Why there is and isn’t a link between Taiwan and Ukraine
  2. How China’s silence on supporting Russia serves both sides
  3. Why trade often trumps security concerns on China
  4. How Germany’s role in Asia is limited
  5. Why German diplomats are so impressed with China’s official lunch
Skip next section More on Politics from Asia

More on Politics from Asia

external

OHCHR criticizes Bangladesh's Digital Security Act

Rory Mungoven, the head of UN Human Rights Commission's (OHCHR) Asia-Pacific section, tells DW that many provisions in Bangladesh's Digital Security Act are vaguely defined to target government critics.
PoliticsMarch 3, 202101:36 min
external

Amartya Sen: 'Secularism in India has been weakened'

In a DW interview, Amartya Sen, a Nobel prize-winning economist, says minorities are facing a tough time in India.
PoliticsAugust 17, 202025:31 min
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

French NATO troops exercise with a Ceaser howitzer at a training area in Finland.

NATO holds its largest-ever artillery exercise in Europe

DW's Alexandra von Nahmen reports from a training area in Finland's far north, close to the border with Russia.
PoliticsNovember 21, 202402:37 min
Fact check composite picture showing a sign with a mosque depicted on it lying on the ground. The image has the words "Disinformation against Muslims on the rise" and a blue tick mark.

Fact check: Disinformation against Muslims on the rise

Hate comments against Muslims and migrants have increased sharply. Here's a look at the most common narratives and who is behind them. 
PoliticsOctober 22, 202408:02 min
A soldier taking part in the NATO exercise "Ramstein Flag 2024" climbs into a fighter jet.

NATO trains warding off missile attacks in giant air drill

NATO has held its largest ever air exercise aimed at practicing defending NATO's skies from ballistic missile threats.
PoliticsOctober 17, 202402:36 min
Show more