 Can German industrial giant Siemens save the climate? | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 05.02.2020

Business

Can German industrial giant Siemens save the climate?

At Siemens' annual shareholder meeting in Munich, climate change took center stage as activists protested outside. The company's vocal CEO, Joe Kaeser, acknowledged the issue, but is sticking to his plans.

Climate protests overshadow Siemens shareholders' meeting

Climate protests loomed over the Siemens annual shareholder meeting Wednesday, as activists demanded the industrial giant exit fossil fuel projects and shareholders sharply questioned the firm's handling of a coal mine contract in Australia.

Activists' pleas were largely brushed off by the firm's leadership, which highlighted its sixth-consecutive year of increasing dividends. It also plans to take its energy division public later this year as part of a larger restructuring plan that includes a growing focus on renewable energy.

"They are right to warn us," CEO Joe Kaeser said of protestors early in his remarks. "But protests alone do not provide solutions."

The event promised a meeting of crosscurrents in Europe's largest economy, where environmental concerns have rocketed to the top of the social agenda and fueled the student-led Fridays for Future climate movement.

Promises are promises

Siemens has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030. But the firm recently entered activists' crosshairs for its planned participation in the Australian coal mine in Adani, where carbon emissions would amount to 705 million tons annually.

The firm has an €18 million ($19.8 million) contract to provide signal technology for a rail line connecting the mine to the coast.

Sydney-based climate activist Varsha Yajman, 17, asked Siemens to stop its participation in the project, as did Murrawah Johnson, a representative of the Wangan and Jagalingou Family Council, an indigenous Australian group that has been protesting the Adani mine for years. 

Siemens counts 385,000 employees around the world, more than 70% of them in Germany, where it is one of the country's oldest firms. Its Gas and Power division handles oil, gas and renewable energy projects, often tied to transportation, and is set to spin off into Siemens Energy later this year.  

Helena Marschall, a Fridays for Future leader, said she wanted shareholders to take responsibility for their business and its contribution to global carbon emissions.

"It's not that I'm impatient," Marschall said in an interview with DW before her remarks to shareholders. "It's just that science tells us we don't have time. And I don't have any time to give to Siemens."

Looking back

The calls by activists reflect the urgency of a largely youth-led climate movement and its ambivalence over what such an abrupt change in business could mean for workers and investors. Many of the shareholders filing into Munich's Oympiahalle said they were sympathetic to climate concerns, but cautious.

APA chairman: EU needs common policy toward China

Uniting the attendees, however, was criticism of Kaeser's handling of the Adani project. Kaeser, who has been vocal over labor and environment issues, drew headlines when he agreed to reconsider the contract over the summer. He later said pulling out of the deal would be problematic, and the Siemens board unanimously approved remaining.

Kaeser then offered a seat on the firm's advisory board to one of the Fridays for Futures leaders. She rejected the offer, and Kaeser later denied he had offered a seat.

Representatives of larger shareholder groups scolded Kaeser on Wednesday. Some argued Siemens lost standing among its clients by threatening a pullout of Adani. Others said the firm had hurt itself by pursuing the project in the first place.

Shareholder representative Daniela Bergdolt said Siemens needed to focus on business. The back-and-forth with climate activists was a black eye, she said.

"What this conversation offers a large company like ours is questionable," Bergdolt told attendees.  

Kaeser conceded the firm's handling of the contract was "not optimal" and said decision-making procedures were being re-examined. 

Read more: The complicated life of a Siemens' CEO

But the CEO, who has one year remaining on his contract and whose successor will be chosen this summer, said the climate issue was "not black and white." And he wondered if every order — even pro-sustainability projects — would be judged by the client.

Quarterly results released earlier in the day set a bracing tone to the shareholders meeting: Siemens profit between November and December last year fell 3% compared to the previous year. 

Looking forward

Renewable energy projects and sustainability played a prominent theme. Siemens announced it had increased its share in wind turbine builder Gamesa. It also presented a plan to spend €1 billion on improving sustainability in its supply chain and said it would create an independent sustainability board in its Siemens Energy spin-off.

Many shareholders expressed optimism about the company's renewable energy portfolio.

"Climate protection and profit are not mutually exclusive," said Vera Diehl, shareholder representative for Union Investment. "The opposite in fact."

Kaeser also noted during the meeting that Siemens was closely watching the spread of the coronavirus in China and had created a crisis team to make up for any supply deficits from the country. The CEO otherwise said it was "too early" to look at the virus' effect on revenues.

  • Activists swim in the Spree river during a symbolic action to rescue the government's climate change package (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Diving in with the rest

    Young activists in Berlin took a dip in the city's Spree River to demonstrate their desire for more action on climate change. Their protest took place as Germany's upper house of parliament passed a raft of measures aimed at cutting emissions. However, critics of the package said it did not go far enough.

  • Protesters holding placards take part in the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future (Reuters/H. Hanschke)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Wanting a new start

    Thousands of protesters gathered in front of Berlin's Brandenburg Gate to voice dissatisfaction with a perceived lack of urgency on the part of the government. Some 50,000 people took part, demanding a "new start" for the government's climate policy.

  • Students hold a banner reading Climate is changing, why aren't we ? (Getty Images/AFP/A. Solaro)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Tide of opinion

    "The climate is changing, why aren't we?" ask these protesters Rome. The historic Italian city of Venice was recently flooded, with the local mayor blaming climate change for the highest tide in 50 years. Climate protests took place in 138 Italian towns and cities, according to Fridays for Future Italia, including in major urban centers like Rome, Milan, Turin, Naples and Palermo.

  • Students hold placards during a rally calling for action on climate change

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Message for the government

    Activists and schoolchildren in Sydney kicked off the latest round of global protests against climate change on Friday by picketing the headquarters of Australia's ruling party. The protesters — brandishing placards that read "You're burning our future" and chanting "we will rise" — turned out as Sydney was again enveloped in toxic smoke caused by bushfires.

  • A student holds up a placard as another is dressed as a koala

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Koalas under threat

    The protests have taken on extra urgency in Australia — the country's southeast has been devastated by hundreds of damaging bushfires in recent weeks. Wildfires and drought have left the koala bear on the verge of "functional" extinction.

  • Protesters hold placards as they take part in a Global Climate Strike protest on November 29, 2019 in Tokyo (Getty Images/C. Court)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Japan — a victim of extremes

    Hundreds of people marched through Tokyo's Shinjuku district to show their support for the Fridays For Future movement. Japan is no exception to abnormal weather patterns around the world in recent years. The island nation has been hit by increasingly frequent typhoons, and also by hotter weather. In October, Typhoon Hagibis ripped through central and north-eastern Japan, killing scores of people.

  • Indonesien Klimaprotest | Friday Climate Action Day (Getty Images/AFP/B. Ismoyo)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Forests For Future

    Demonstrations also took place in Indonesia, where – in an effort to to protect tropical forests - the government has issued a temporary ban on permits for palm plantations. However, critics say a lack of transparency has made it difficult to evaluate the moratorium's effectiveness. The global palm oil trade has been blamed as a major contributor to climate change by causing loss of vegetation.

  • Indien Klimaprotest | Friday Climate Action Day (Getty Images/AFP/A. Sankar)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Something in the air

    In Delhi — the world's most polluted capital — students staged a march to the environment ministry carrying placards and demanding that the government declare a climate emergency. The country is one of the biggest sources of greenhouse gases and has 14 of the 15 most polluted cities in the world, according to a UN study.

  • Students and protestors gather Sydney Town Hall on November 29, 2019 in Sydney, (Getty Images/J. McCawley)

    Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

    Targeting international talks

    The protests took place as negotiators from some 200 countries prepared to meet for the COP25 climate conference in Madrid. Participants are seeking clearer rules on how to meet the requirements of the 2015 Paris agreement on climate change. The accord aims to limit the increase in global average temperature to well below 2 degrees Celsius.

    Author: Richard Connor


Climate change strikes worldwide — in pictures

Another round of global climate protests began on Friday ahead of the 12-day UN climate conference. Representatives from 200 countries are meeting in Madrid to finalize the "rulebook" for the 2015 Paris climate treaty, (29.11.2019)  

