 Can genetic engineering make meat sustainable? | Climate | DW | 22.02.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Climate

Can genetic engineering make meat sustainable?

Climate-friendly sheep and salmon that eat less yet grow faster. Researchers are using genetic engineering to design animals for the livestock farming of the future.

A large cow stands in a stall amid hay

Herman the bull was the first in a long line of genetically engineered animals

It all started in 1990 with Herman the bull. The world's first "transgenic" cow was implanted with a foreign gene, a special protein found in human breast milk. Herman survived and sired offspring that would hopefully produce milk containing the human protein.

Scientists wanted to use the milk to help develop drugs, including in the fight against AIDS. But the project failed.

Yet the dream of genetically modifying farm animals had only just begun, including the hope of bioengineering more sustainable meat and dairy products.

Climate sheep and eco pigs could combat global heating

In the 2000s, Canadian scientists created a so-called "Enviropig" in which the animal's genes were altered to modify its digestion. Said to excrete up to 66% less phosphate than ordinary pigs, the idea was to limit animal waste pollution of groundwater and rivers. But lack of funding caused the project to be discontinued in 2012.

More lately, animal bioengineering is being employed to fight climate change.

Livestock production worldwide generates 14.5% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), including climate-wrecking methane, which is roughly 28 times more potent than CO2 and is produced during the digestion of plant food.

Around 20% of methane emissions from cows are related to the animal's genetic make-up. It might therefore be possible to soon reduce cattle methane emissions with the help of "gene editing," according to the US Information Technology and Innovation Foundation.

While the breakthrough has not yet been made in terms of cows, sheep recently bred in New Zealand emit 13% less methane than the average sheep. The breeders have calculated that if all of New Zealand's 25 million sheep were replaced with this breed, it could reduce the sheep industry's methane emissions by up to just 1% annually. But the researchers say it would be "significant" as it accumulates over time.

Watch video 05:06

New Zealand: When sheep are scapegoats

Super salmon now available in US

To date, there are only two genetically modified animal species approved for consumption worldwide: The GalSafe pig and the AquAdvantage salmon, both produced in the US.

GalSafe pork does not contain alpha sugars, which cause allergic reactions in some people, but is not yet available over the counter. The company plans to use the animals primarily to produce medicines and to create alpha-sugar-free organs to transplant into humans.

AquaAdvantage salmon, on the other hand, is available to consumers in North America. By inserting genes from other marine fish into the salmon, it not only grows in spring and summer but all-year round.

The genetically engineered salmon also reaches its slaughter weight twice as fast as ordinary salmon yet requires one-fifth less feed. About 70% of the fish caught worldwide is currently processed into fish feed. Researchers hope that this proportion could be reduced thanks to bioengineering.

Watch video 02:44

Meat production – can lab-grown meat be a magic bullet?

Contaminating the gene pool

But Mute Schimpf, a food activist with the environmental organization Friends of the Earth Europe, which opposes GMO salmon, points out the pitfalls of animal genetic engineering.

"There is a high risk that wild salmon will mix with the engineered salmon. And then in 20 years you'll find out that the salmon might have health problems," he said. "By then the whole population might be contaminated with the genes."

Genetic manipulation should not be used to increase production but "to improve the welfare of the animals," said John Dupré, chairman of the Nuffield Council on Bioethics and Professor of Philosophy at the University of Exeter.

Researchers have, for example, already succeeded in making pigs immune to the viral disease known as porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome, and in this case genetic engineering could be justifiable, Dupré said.

Are GMO animals the key to sustainability?

But even potential benefits of genetic engineering come at a price.

Attempts in China to design more muscular pigs caused many animals to die immediately after birth, partly due to an increased incidence of umbilical hernias. As the muscle gene affects the entire body, some pigs had extremely enlarged tongues and others additional vertebrae.

For Mute Schimpf, animal genetic engineering for sustainability is the wrong approach. Addressing the climate impact of meat and dairy production can simply be achieved through reduced consumption. "We don't need more intensive animal husbandry," Schimpf said. "We need just the opposite."

While genetically modified animals are not yet approved for consumption in Europe, John Dupré warns that increased production of bioengineered meat and dairy could lead to greater meat consumption.

Scientists have long been pointing out that people in industrialized countries in particular should eat less meat overall for health reasons  — and for greater sustainability.

This article was originally published in German. 

  • Beyond Meat Burger, at Dodger Stadium

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Big appetite

    With climate concerns growing, many people are trying to reduce their environmental impact. Increasingly, they're turning to plant-based meats — and investors are taking notice. When Beyond Meat debuted on Wall Street in early May, share prices more than doubled the first day. "Investors recognize … a huge business opportunity," Bruce Friedrich, director of the Good Food Institute, told AFP.

  • An Original Impossible Burger, left, and a Cali Burger, from Umami Burger, are shown in this photo in New York (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Drew)

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Spot the difference

    Backed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates and stars like Leonardo DiCaprio, meat alternatives including Beyond Meat and Impossible Burger, seen here at left, use new food technology and ingredients like peas, fava beans and soy. Unlike earlier veggie burgers, these meatless patties are said to taste, look, smell and even "bleed" like real meat (the secret is beet juice). They can also be healthier.

  • A herd of cows in Brazil

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Good for the planet

    But eating less meat isn't just a healthy decision. A 2018 WWF report said cutting animal products from diets would be a "relatively easy and cheap way" to fight climate change. A study by the University of Michigan found the Beyond Burger generates 90% less greenhouse gas emissions, requires 46% less energy to produce and has far less of an impact on water scarcity and land use than a beef patty.

  • A shopper chooses a package of Beyond Meat brand Beyond Sausage from a cooler in a supermarket in New York

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Crowded market

    Beyond Meat is already sold in thousands of US supermarkets and restaurants, and major brands are also looking for a piece of the action. Nestle launched its take on the beef patty in Europe in April, and Unilever took over Dutch plant-based meat producer The Vegetarian Butcher in late 2018. Burger King is rolling out a Beyond Meat option US-wide, and McDonald's is testing its own vegan burger.

  • Large fields of soy are seen near the city of Santarem in the Brazilian state of Para

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Not all positive

    Industrialized soy crops have been flagged as a contributing factor to widespread deforestation. As Brussels-based environment group Fern points out, more than 1 million square kilometers of land are used to grow soy, almost three times the size of Germany. Only a very small percentag of this, however, is used in meat alternatives. Most goes to animal feed.

  • Packages of Beyond Meat brand in a supermarket freezer

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Health food?

    There are also nutritional concerns about these highly processed foods. Leading brands can have more than double the saturated fat and as much as seven times the amount of sodium as a lean beef burger. And environmental groups are worried about Impossible Burger's inclusion of GMO yeast, which adds a meaty flavor. Excessive consumption has been linked to cancer — but that goes for real meats too.

  • A plate full of white sausage and pretzel in Bavaria (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Veggie discs and bloody beets: Future of meat

    Today's special: Quorn tubes

    In Europe, meat alternatives may soon have to be sold as "discs," "tubes" and "slabs" as opposed to burgers, sausages and steaks. The EU Parliament's agriculture committee has backed a move to ban producers of vegetarian food from using terms that usually describe meat. The full parliament is yet to vote on the measure however.

    Author: Martin Kuebler


DW recommends

European supermarkets pull beef products linked to Brazil deforestation

Supermarkets across Europe have withdrawn beef products linked to deforestation in Brazil. Corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts are among the products that won't be on some shelves much longer.  

Audios and videos on the topic

How bad is cheese for the climate?  

Why phosphates damage our kidneys  