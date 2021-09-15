 Can ecotourism help preserve Chile′s Pehuenche way of life? | Global Ideas | DW | 15.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Can ecotourism help preserve Chile's Pehuenche way of life?

Isaac Huenchunao wants to safeguard the future of his culture by bringing in tourist dollars. Can a people who have lost so much to foreign invasion welcome outsiders to their Andean home?

Watch video 06:51

Indigenous peoples and Chile's Araucaria Forest

In their own tongue, Pehuenche means "people of the araucaria tree." For countless generations, the indigenous Pehuenche have been harvesting the seeds of the araucaria (elsewhere sometimes called the monkey puzzle tree), in what are now the Chilean Andes.

These days though, making a living from araucaria nuts alone isn't easy, and many Pehuenche youth are leaving their mountain home for Chile's urban centers.  

Isaac Huenchunao isn't one of them. He's afraid the exodus of young people will mean the loss of his Pehuenche culture and identity. By setting up a tour company specializing in bringing visitors to see the land and lifestyle he wants to protect, he hopes to offer locals an income as tour guides and selling traditional handicrafts and cuisine.  

Isaac Huenchunao on a hillside surrounded by hikers in the Chilean Andes

Isaac Huenchunao leads a group of tourists on a tour of the forest

But can culture and ecology really be preserved by packaging them for tourist consumption? After centuries of colonial invasion and exploitation of their resources by outsiders, some Pehuenche are wary of foreigners and resist their way of life being reduced to picturesque folklore.  

A film by Judith Mintrop

Audios and videos on the topic

Indigenous peoples and Chile's Araucaria Forest  

Advertisement
DW On the Green Fence SE 03 Picture Teaser

Environment Podcast: On the Green Fence

Over 70 billion land animals are slaughtered globally per year, with dire consequences for the environment. Meat eaters Neil King and Gabriel Borrud face uncomfortable truths as they seek ways out of the meat paradox.  

Multimedia specials

Rukam resident walks among palm oil plantation in Indonesia

Indonesian village living in shadow of palm oil

Rukam's residents thought selling their land to a palm oil company would bring wealth, but the environment has suffered.  

living planet

Living Planet 210318 Podcast Picture Teaser

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast brings you environment stories from around the globe.  