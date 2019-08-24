 Can e-mobility help solve Kenya′s air pollution problem? | Global Ideas | DW | 04.02.2020

Global Ideas

Can e-mobility help solve Kenya's air pollution problem?

With much electricity already coming from renewable energy, there is great potential for e-mobility in Kenya. But tackling air pollution through sustainable transport solutions has its challenges too.

Watch video 06:26

Kenya - Electromobility in Nairobi

Project goal: Promoting the use of electric vehicles in Kenya and other developing countries.

Project implementation: The project focuses on integrating electric vehicles into the city transport systems in Kenya, Ethiopia, Philippines, Thailand, Uganda and Vietnam.

Project duration: March 2017 to February 2021.

Project partners: United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Department of Alternative Energy Development and Efficiency (DEDE),Thailand, Department of Energy, Philippines, and Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, Uganda. 

Project budget: The project is supported by €3,333,500 from the German Environment Ministry (BMU) through its International Climate Initiative (IKI)

The air in Kenya's capital Nairobi is very polluted, largely due to the many cars, buses and motorcycles powered by petrol and diesel on its streets. These vehicles release particulate matter into the air, affecting the health of thousands of city dwellers. More and more people are suffering from respiratory problems in urban centers.

In order to tackle pollution and increasing CO2 emissions, the UNEP is supporting the development and use of electric vehicles. Companies such as the start-up Solar E-Cycles and the Swedish company Opibus have launched the first powered bicycles, motorcycles and cars. 

However, the project has also faced challenges. Authorities can be resistant to vehicle registration, and some customers are not yet convinced of the advantages of electric vehicles.

A film by Thomas Hasel 

Related content

Kenia Nairobi Elektromobilität

Electric taxis — a welcome drop in Nairobi's pool of emissions 24.08.2019

An electric taxi can travel 150 kilometers on full charge. As the Kenyan capital struggles with air pollution, electric taxis are an opportunity for cleaner transport and also a way to make money.

DW Eco Africa - nachhaltige Smartphones

Smart devices score poor marks on recycling 21.11.2019

E-waste is a global problem, while the mining of fresh resources for electronics leaves devastation in its wake. And yet, the more cutting-edge our devices, the harder they are to recycle.

Environmentally friendly electric wheelchairs hit the streets of Nairobi, Kenya 05.09.2019

Combatting pollution and providing a means of personal transportation for mobility impaired people, a Nairobi entrepreneur is making electric wheelchairs out of recycled materials.

