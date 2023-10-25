  1. Skip to content
Can concrete be made more climate-friendly?

October 25, 2023

Our cities are now built largely of one versatile material - concrete. But it’s bad for the climate, because making the cement that goes into concrete releases lots of CO2. Researchers are now using ultrasound to lower cement levels significantly.

