 Can coffee growing in Mozambique save a rainforest and keep the peace? | Global Ideas | DW | 30.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Global Ideas

Can coffee growing in Mozambique save a rainforest and keep the peace?

Conflict and logging have decimated Mozambique's central rainforest. One coffee project is trying to restore lost trees. Some hope it will also help keep fighting at bay.

Mosambik Mount Gorongosa Anbau von Kaffee (Gorongosa Media/Brett Kuxhausen)

Project aim: Protecting the rainforest on Mount Gorongosa

Project implementation: 300,000 coffee plants and 50,000 native trees have been planted on a 145 hectare (358 acre) area. The Gorongosa project is planning to plant another 150 hectares in 2020

Project scope: 400 farmers are involved in the project of around 1000 people living on the mountain.

In March 2019, cyclone Idai swept through Africa, bringing with it the worst floods in 20 years. Mozambique was particularly badly hit. Idai destroyed houses, inundated farms and left many dead.

It's a devastating picture, but scientists say it could have been much worse were it not for a rainforest in Gorongosa National Park in central Mozambique. When the cyclone struck that area, the intact wetland ecosystem was able to absorb much of the torrential rainfall.

But the green paradise — home to diverse plants and animals — is under threat from logging and intermittent conflict. A sustainable coffee project, set up by Mozambique's government and US nonprofit, the Carr Foundation, aims to protect the ecosystem and, some hope, to keep the peace too.

A film by Stefan Möhl

DW recommends

Mozambique political leaders sign peace pact

A long-term peace pledge has been signed by Mozambique's president and the leader of the opposition Renamo party. The deal foresees disarmament and ex-rebels taking part in elections in October. (01.08.2019)  

Ethiopia's last wild coffee forests

Home to wildlife and coffee plants, Ethiopia’s cloud forests are under a preservation order. That has led to the local population learning to live off the forests in a more sustainable way. (11.12.2012)  

WWW links

Gorongosa Coffee Project

Related content

Peru Aufforstung des Tropischen Regenwalds

In Peru, farmers find ways to grow food without burning down the forest 04.07.2019

Farmers around the Peruvian city of Iquitos usually burn parts of the Amazon rainforest so they can grow food in the fertile soil. Now, they're finding alternatives to the destructive practice.

Global Ideas Colombia Court Case

Colombia's youth fighting for the Amazon — in the courts and on the streets 18.07.2019

When young Colombian activists won a historic lawsuit against their government, they thought the rainforest was saved. A year later, they're piling on the pressure to see their leaders act on the ruling.

DW Global Ideas - Farming Cooperative, Brazil

Natural high: Brazil's Guarana growers ditch chemicals for ancient knowledge 13.06.2019

For the Guarana growers of the Amazon, the caffeine-rich berries aren't just a fortifying brew but part of ancient tradition that respects their rainforest home.

Advertisement
default

What is Global Ideas?

Conserving biodiversity, protecting the climate and inspiring others to do the same. That's the goal of the environment projects we profile.  

Multimedia specials

globalideas Teaser – Saiga1_mit Logo

Saigas in distress: The mystery of the dead antelopes

An online documentary about a journey deep into the Kazakh steppes to solve a deadly mystery and save an ancient and unique species from extinction.  

living planet

Themenbild Living Planet

Subscribe to DW's environment podcast

DW's half-hour radio show and podcast Living Planet makes the environment matter to you.  