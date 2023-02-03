Can Blinken's visit help recalibrate US-China relations?

While the Secretary of State's trip helps to keep communication channels open between the US and China, it's unlikely to produce any breakthroughs on key contentious issues, experts say.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is embarking on a two-day trip to China this weekend in a bid to ease tensions and improve ties between the two countries.

The visit, from February 5 to 6, is a follow-up to the meeting between US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali in November.

In Beijing, Blinken is expected to meet President Xi, and hold talks with high-ranking Chinese officials on a raft of contentious topics.

"You have all of the issues in the relationship and both sides will have their inputs into the discussion," said Drew Thompson, a visiting senior fellow at the National University of Singapore (NUS) and a former US defense official. "The agenda will be comprehensive."

On Thursday, days ahead of the visit, the Pentagon said a Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the US for a couple of days. Washington officials said a decision was made not to shoot the balloon down because of the risk of falling debris.

It was not clear how the development might affect Blinken's trip.

Pentagon tracks surveillance balloon, China calls for calm To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

A number of irritants

Besides the balloon issue, the war in Ukraine, growing tensions around Taiwan and the US-China high-tech rivalry will likely top the agenda.

"From the US side, Russia's war against Ukraine will certainly be touched," said Sari Arho Havren, a visiting researcher at the University of Helsinki specializing in China's foreign policy.

"Taiwan remains the obvious red line issue, and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang would like to see Blinken reaffirm the 'one-China' policy. In addition, US policies to curb Chinese companies from acquiring certain high-end semiconductors will likely be on the agenda," she told DW.

On Tuesday, White House national security spokesman John Kirby revealed that Blinken will bring up Russia's war in Ukraine during his visit to Beijing.

He said one of the major goals of the visit is to restore and revitalize communication channels on military, climate change and many other issues, which were suspended by Beijing in the wake of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan last August.

"This is the most consequential bilateral relationship in the world," Kirby said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry urged the US to work together with Beijing and let their interactions be defined by dialogue and cooperation, rather than confrontation and zero-sum competition.

"At the same time, we will firmly defend our sovereignty, security and development interests," said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning, adding that Beijing wouldn't shy away from the competition.

Tension over Taiwan

Zhiqun Zhu, a professor of political science at Bucknell University in the United States, views the issue of Taiwan as the most sensitive, yet critical, topic on the agenda.

"The two sides lack basic trust on the Taiwan issue and may be sleepwalking into war," he said. "The Chinese side complains that the US government does not strictly follow 'one-China' and is hyping the Chinese threat in the Taiwan Strait. The US side complains that Beijing is planning to alter the Taiwan Strait status quo by force."

Last week, a US air force general predicted that a military conflict over Taiwan could break out between Washington and Beijing as early as 2025. The Pentagon immediately said it doesn't represent the Biden administration's official position.

To ease the tensions over Taiwan, Zhu said, the US needs to reassure China about its commitment to the one-China policy, while Beijing needs to scale down military pressure on Taipei.

Concern over China's tacit support for Russia

Beijing's refusal to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and deepening economic ties with Moscow, is another irritant in US-China ties.

Shi Yinhong, a professor of international relations at Renmin University in China, said Beijing will surely deny that the increase in its imports of Russian oil and gas over the past ten months has any military implications.

Havren from the University of Helsinki said that the US "is watching carefully if China helps Russia in any way that benefits its war against Ukraine."

Last month, the US determined that some Chinese companies were providing non-lethal assistance to Russia for use in the war in Ukraine. "I think the topic will certainly be brought up," Havren noted.

"Whether Beijing will rein in these companies from continuing to deal with Russia, and whether Washington will get assurances of China's neutrality in not helping Russia in its war on Ukraine, is something to watch," she told DW.

Taiwan under increasing pressure from Chinese military: Ava Shen, Eurasia Group To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Hopes for progress remain low

The US is also working together with Japan and the Netherlands to try to limit China's access to semiconductor technology, including advanced chip-making equipment.

Beijing has slammed Washington's move, saying that the US is "abusing export controls" and "politicizing technology and trade issues."

Zhu from Bucknell University said China will likely accuse the US of abusing national security laws and forming small "cliques" to counter Beijing's rise in a "new Cold War."

"President Biden said the US wouldn't engage in a new Cold War with China, but one only sees competition in the relationship and a new Cold War seems to be unfolding," he said, adding that Beijing will view US efforts to cut China's access to advanced technologies with "great suspicion."

Despite the tensions and mutual distrust, both sides will likely try to resume dialogue on issues like climate change, said Deborah Seligsohn, a political scientist at Villanova University in the US.

"I'm sure they will discuss climate change during the meeting and I hope they will find a way not just to restart the dialogue, but to get more working-level interactions on a range of environment, science, and health issues."

Havrén, however, said the most plausible outcome of Blinken's visit will likely be to keep the communication channels open. "It will include re-establishing at least some of the bilateral communication channels."

Every Friday, DW Asia editors put together a collection of the week’s best stories from around the continent. You can sign up here for the weekly DW Asia newsletter.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru