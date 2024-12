Frejus Quenum | Merveille Assani

Presidents Felix Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo and Paul Kagame of Rwanda are set to meet in Luanda on December 15. Their summit with Angola's President Joao Lourenco as mediator aims to address the conflict in the eastern Congo involving the M23 rebel group, allegedly backed by Rwanda. DW spoke to Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner.