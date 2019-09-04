 Can a new pet save Boris Johnson? | Lifestyle | DW | 04.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can a new pet save Boris Johnson?

At the height of Brexit drama, the UK prime minister made an important decision: to adopt a puppy from an animal shelter. There may be more to his move than meets the eye.

  • Boris Johnson's new dog being carried across the street (picture-alliance/empics/D. Lipinski)

    Politicians and their pets

    Boris Johnson's Dilyn

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new dog moved into Downing Street this week, after being adopted from a pet shelter. The Jack Russell-cross pup's name is called Dilyn, which is Welsh for "follow" — a tip of the hat to the part of the UK where the 15-week-old puppy was born.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin (r) and Turkmenistan President Berdymukhammedov with puppy in 2017 (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/A. Druzhinin)

    Politicians and their pets

    Vladimir Putin's Verney

    Russian President Vladimir Putin was gifted an alabai puppy called Verney by Turkmenistan President Berdymukhammedov (l) in 2017. Putin is a well-known dog lover, but has been shown with a host of other creatures, from polar bears to Siberian tigers. "He knows that they are great for photo opportunities," political science professor Burdett Loomis once told the Washington Post.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin and dog during a meeting (picture-alliance/dpa/epa/S. Chirikov)

    Politicians and their pets

    Putin's other pooch

    But another of Putin's dogs, the black lab Koni, worked against him in 2007. The Russian leader let the hound wander around during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "The dog does not bother you, does she? She's a friendly dog and I'm sure she will behave herself," Putin said during the talk. A true faux pas as the German chancellor is terrified of dogs after being bitten in 1995.

  • Former US President Barack Obama playing with his dog on the White House lawn

    Politicians and their pets

    Barack Obama's Bo

    A real pro at making the most of photographic moments is former US President Barack Obama. The charismatic leader grabbed people's attention at nearly any event, but the Obama family's dog, Bo, was also known to steal the show in the media.

  • Former US President George W. Bush with his dog Barney (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Larson) and a saluting soldier

    Politicians and their pets

    George W. Bush's Barney

    Former US President George W. Bush's terrier Barney was famous enough to have have his own page on the White House's website. US media often showed Barney (here, in a more somber image) racing across the White House lawn, with the former president smiling broadly as he tried to keep up with his pet.

  • Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder with wife Doris Schröder-Köpf and terrier Holly (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Politicians and their pets

    The Schröder's Holly

    Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, shown with wife and likewise politician Doris Schröder-Köpf, made for a pretty family back in 2003 along with border terrier Holly. Holly, once known as the "First Dog," was with the family for 14 years, but died of cancer in 2017, with Doris reporting the passing on Facebook.

  • Frankreich | Präsident Macron mit Hund Nemo (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Jocard)

    Politicians and their pets

    Emmanuel Macron's Nemo

    French President Emmanuel Macron is known to ease his woes through the comfort of his dog Nemo, shown here in 2017. Like Boris Johnson, Macron acquired his Labrador-Griffon cross dog from an animal shelter. The name is a tribute to Captain Nemo, commander of the Nautilus submarine in the Jules Verne classic "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea" — Macron is reportedly a fan of the book.

  • Queen Elizabeth II stooping to greet corgi dog (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Politicians and their pets

    The Queen's Corgis

    Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most famous people in the world, but nearly equally famous is the pack of Corgis that have surrounded her throughout her royal life. The breed has always been dear to her heart, as the then Princess received her first Pembroke Welsh Corgi, "Susan," on her 18th birthday. The Queen (shown here in 1998) later started a breeding program with Susan's descendants.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


  • Boris Johnson's new dog being carried across the street (picture-alliance/empics/D. Lipinski)

    Politicians and their pets

    Boris Johnson's Dilyn

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's new dog moved into Downing Street this week, after being adopted from a pet shelter. The Jack Russell-cross pup's name is called Dilyn, which is Welsh for "follow" — a tip of the hat to the part of the UK where the 15-week-old puppy was born.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin (r) and Turkmenistan President Berdymukhammedov with puppy in 2017 (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/A. Druzhinin)

    Politicians and their pets

    Vladimir Putin's Verney

    Russian President Vladimir Putin was gifted an alabai puppy called Verney by Turkmenistan President Berdymukhammedov (l) in 2017. Putin is a well-known dog lover, but has been shown with a host of other creatures, from polar bears to Siberian tigers. "He knows that they are great for photo opportunities," political science professor Burdett Loomis once told the Washington Post.

  • German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin and dog during a meeting (picture-alliance/dpa/epa/S. Chirikov)

    Politicians and their pets

    Putin's other pooch

    But another of Putin's dogs, the black lab Koni, worked against him in 2007. The Russian leader let the hound wander around during a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "The dog does not bother you, does she? She's a friendly dog and I'm sure she will behave herself," Putin said during the talk. A true faux pas as the German chancellor is terrified of dogs after being bitten in 1995.

  • Former US President Barack Obama playing with his dog on the White House lawn

    Politicians and their pets

    Barack Obama's Bo

    A real pro at making the most of photographic moments is former US President Barack Obama. The charismatic leader grabbed people's attention at nearly any event, but the Obama family's dog, Bo, was also known to steal the show in the media.

  • Former US President George W. Bush with his dog Barney (picture-alliance/AP Photo/J. Larson) and a saluting soldier

    Politicians and their pets

    George W. Bush's Barney

    Former US President George W. Bush's terrier Barney was famous enough to have have his own page on the White House's website. US media often showed Barney (here, in a more somber image) racing across the White House lawn, with the former president smiling broadly as he tried to keep up with his pet.

  • Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder with wife Doris Schröder-Köpf and terrier Holly (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Politicians and their pets

    The Schröder's Holly

    Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, shown with wife and likewise politician Doris Schröder-Köpf, made for a pretty family back in 2003 along with border terrier Holly. Holly, once known as the "First Dog," was with the family for 14 years, but died of cancer in 2017, with Doris reporting the passing on Facebook.

  • Frankreich | Präsident Macron mit Hund Nemo (picture-alliance/AP Photo/A. Jocard)

    Politicians and their pets

    Emmanuel Macron's Nemo

    French President Emmanuel Macron is known to ease his woes through the comfort of his dog Nemo, shown here in 2017. Like Boris Johnson, Macron acquired his Labrador-Griffon cross dog from an animal shelter. The name is a tribute to Captain Nemo, commander of the Nautilus submarine in the Jules Verne classic "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea" — Macron is reportedly a fan of the book.

  • Queen Elizabeth II stooping to greet corgi dog (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Politicians and their pets

    The Queen's Corgis

    Queen Elizabeth II is one of the most famous people in the world, but nearly equally famous is the pack of Corgis that have surrounded her throughout her royal life. The breed has always been dear to her heart, as the then Princess received her first Pembroke Welsh Corgi, "Susan," on her 18th birthday. The Queen (shown here in 1998) later started a breeding program with Susan's descendants.

    Author: Louisa Schaefer


Despite having had a career rife with controversy, this week may well be a low point for UK prime minister Boris Johnson. He's suffered a major defeat in no-deal Brexit vote and is facing heavy criticism both at home and abroad. 

Yet amidst the chaos, he's chosen to get a very Instagrammable new housemate: a 15-week-old Jack Russell terrier mix named Dilyn. Johnson and his girlfriend Carrie Symonds adopted him from an animal shelter and brought him to 10 Downing Street on Monday.

The pup was abandoned by unlicensed breeders in Wales due to his crooked jaw, which made him unattractive to those looking for show dogs, British media reported. "The Prime Minister has always been a passionate supporter of animal welfare and believes in giving animals the best start in life," said a spokesperson from Downing Street.

But it's probably no coincidence that the battered politician chose this particular moment to bring a media pandering pup into his life, media researcher Joachim Trebbe of Berlin's Freie Universität told German news agency dpa. The subliminal message, he says, is that despite all the Brexit difficulties, anyone who takes care of a dog with a crooked jaw cannot be a bad person: "It's about highlighting his human, compassionate side. He could have also visited a hospital for that," said Trebbe.

Read more: Syphilis-ridden Swiss mummy identified as Boris Johnson's ancestor

Obama plays with Bo (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Souza)

Another pet star: "First Dog" Bo with Obama

Taking pet ownership online

There is nothing unusual about having a pet. In the European Union, an estimated 18% of households are dog owners, according to the European Pet Food Federation. Some European leaders are certainly part of this statistic.

Yet, could there be more behind the fact that politicians often publicize their love for their animals like the rest of us? Professor Trebbe believes so: "We know from the development of the social media that there is a tendency to divulge private information in order to translate social competence into political competence. It's as if to say 'look, I'm a normal person just like you, I have a dog and even rescued him from an animal shelter.'" When the camera catches world leaders cooing over their pets, they show a tenderness not typically seen in photos of them doing their day jobs. 

There is a long history of world leaders putting their pets on display. Throughout the centuries, kings and emperors had their dogs portrayed in artworks. The four-legged darling of the Dutch national hero Prince Wilhelm von Oranien (1533-1584) was even buried in a marble grave at the feet of his master's tomb.

In recent history, US president Barack Obama's dogs made frequent media appearances. And Boris Johnson is not alone in taking home a rescue dog; French president Emmanuel Macron also adopted one.

Read more: Obama's former photographer throws 'Shade' in new book

England London Brexit Statement Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/empics/V. Jones)

Time for a dead cat, mate?

Is Dilyn 'a dead cat'?

For many, Johnson's adoption decision is simply a diversion tactic. In fact, the Prime Minister himself described the strategy in a 2013 column for British paper the Telegraph, as told to him by an Australian friend.

"Let us suppose you are losing an argument. The facts are overwhelmingly against you ... Your best bet in these circumstances is to perform a maneuver that a great campaigner describes as 'throwing a dead cat on the table,'" he wrote. "The key point, says my Australian friend, is that everyone will shout, 'Jeez, mate, there's a dead cat on the table!'; in other words, they will be talking about the dead cat, the thing you want them to be talking about, and they will not be talking about the issue that has been causing you so much grief."

Larry the Downing Street Katze (Getty Images/WPA/J. Glossop)

Larry the cat has lived at Number 10 Downing Street for eight years

Johnson already shares Number 10 with a 12-year-old cat named Larry who has lived there for eight years, outlasting two previous Prime Ministers. 

Ironically, a satirical Twitter account written from Larry the Cat's perspective (@Number10cat), has garnered 324,000 followers. They follow the feline's stinging commentary about British politics, which also include thoughts on his new housemate:

In the case of Boris Johnson, media researcher Trebbe is not sure if acquiring the new pup was a good idea: "It could also be dangerous, because Larry the cat who lives in Downing Street is already very popular," he said. "Allegedly, Larry has appeared less frequently since Boris Johnson's inauguration. If that's true, people might start to say 'now he's even scared the nice cat away.'"

  • World's tallest dog from 2013

    10 dog breeds that originated in Germany

    Great Dane

    No, not Danish. These gentle giants are actually German. They're the result of German royals breeding ever-larger hunting companions in the 17th century. Great Danes are the world's largest dog breed — pictured above is the world's tallest dog from 2013. Germans today call them "Deutsche Dogge," a linguistic reference to the canine's British ancestors from the 16th century.

  • An American Eskimo Toy dog surfing

    10 dog breeds that originated in Germany

    American Eskimo

    This dog suddenly became "American" after World War I, when the US dropped all references to its German origin. A territorial yapper, it became famous as a comic sidekick in US circus acts. Though the American Kennel Club calls this dog a unique breed, the Federation Cynologique Internationale (FCI) in Belgium disagrees. They say it remains what it has always been: a German Spitz.

  • A Boxer at the Show of Champions Golden Collar 2013 of the Russian Kynological Federation

    10 dog breeds that originated in Germany

    Boxer

    In the 1800s, three men in Munich bred a bulldog with a breed of unknown origin, and continued that experiment for a few more generations. The result is a dog with one of the most instantly recognizable faces in the canine world, one still defined by German guidelines written in 1902. The origin of the name "boxer" remains a mystery, though.

  • A Dachshund with his owners taking part in the the annual 23. Dachshund Parade in Krakow, Poland

    10 dog breeds that originated in Germany

    Dachshund

    "Dachs" means badger, while dachshund dogs were bred to hunt. Even today, these canines, often called wiener dogs in English, still enjoy burrowing — but also biting. A 2008 study showed 20 percent of domesticated dachshunds have bitten strangers. German Emperor Wilhelm II owned one, and when he visited Austria's Archduke Franz Ferdinand, it attacked and killed the archduke's golden pheasant.

  • Small Munsterlander, running out of tunnel, Germany

    10 dog breeds that originated in Germany

    Munsterlander (small and large)

    Small Munsterlanders (pictured) owe their revival in 1902 to a German named Edmund Löns, who saw in the neglected breed a fine-tuned hunting ability and a beautiful coat. They're the smallest of the German pointer/setter dogs, but, confusingly, are not at all related to large Munsterlanders. Small Munsterlanders are hard to come by, as high breeding standards keep them relatively scarce.

  • Two Weimaraners

    10 dog breeds that originated in Germany

    Weimaraner

    With their silver coats, piercing eyes and biological need for human affection, what's not to love about Weimaraners? They were first bred in Weimar, the city of thinkers and poets, as a gun dog that was also family-friendly — a rarity. So beloved was the breed that, prior to shipping them abroad, they were sterilized in the hope that they'd remain exclusive to the German empire. But they didn't.

  • Doberman Pinscher Dogs - Row of 5 sitting next to water

    10 dog breeds that originated in Germany

    Doberman pinscher

    A half-day's walk from Weimar, in the town of Apolda, a court clerk named Karl Friedrich Louis Dobermann had a problem. It was the late 1800s, and as a tax collector and officer, he needed protection during his night duties. Fortunately, he also ran the local pound. Through the crossbreeding of Weimaraners, pinschers and pointer dogs, he created the guard dog we now call the Doberman pinscher.

  • A schnauzer at a dog festival and competition dedicated to World Animal Day is celebrated in Kyiv, Ukraine

    10 dog breeds that originated in Germany

    Schnauzer

    Schnauzers are so closely related to pinschers that the two are considered a single group by the international dog authority, the FCI. In southern Germany, schnauzers served primarily as stall dogs, catching rats and mice. Since rodents have sharp teeth, the dogs' ears and tails were trimmed to protect them from bites. Today, "cropping" and "docking" are illegal in much of the EU and in Australia.

  • A Rottweiler with a stick

    10 dog breeds that originated in Germany

    Rottweiler

    They protected cattle and wagons carrying meat, scared away thieves and wild animals — rottweilers were a medieval trader's fiercely loyal companion. And they were fierce. They were bred in Rottweil, Germany, a former trade center, to protect goods at all cost. Their jaws are the strongest of any dog, with 328 pounds of bite pressure (149 kilograms).

  • A German Shepherd of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry's search and rescue dog unit

    10 dog breeds that originated in Germany

    German shepherd

    A dog named "Horand von Grafrath" is the pretentious first entry in the Breed Registry of the Club of German Shepherds in 1899. After World War I, the English rechristened them Alsatians, the US dropped the word German altogether, and for decades Australia banned them on fears they'd breed with dingoes. Their use by the Nazis further darkened their reputation: Over his lifetime, Hitler owned six.

    Author: Conor Dillon


sh/eg (with dpa)

DW recommends

Boris Johnson faces Parliament — live updates

The UK prime minister is appearing before lawmakers in the wake of a parliamentary defeat at the hands of Tory rebels and the opposition. MPs are confronting Johnson over his insistence on keeping no-deal on the table. (04.09.2019)  

Obama's former photographer throws 'Shade' in new book

Pete Souza, the former White House photographer under President Obama, has released "Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents," a book filled with archived pictures that may induce nostalgia. (16.10.2018)  

Syphilis-ridden Swiss mummy identified as Boris Johnson's ancestor

For over four decades, she was known as "the Lady from Barfüsser Church." A mummy found in Basel has just been identified — and researchers found a famous relative: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson. (26.01.2018)  

Boris Johnson suffers major defeat in no-deal Brexit vote

After hours of heated debate, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a major vote in Parliament that could force him to delay Brexit. The PM is now pushing for a snap election, but he'll need a majority of MPs to do so. (04.09.2019)  

Politicians and their pets

Politicians have been known to make savvy use of pets for political favor, particularly when in a tight spot. But the furry critters are known to convey the more human side of world leaders even in the best of times. (04.09.2019)  

10 dog breeds that originated in Germany

Could you name 10 off the top of your head? DW walks you through some breeds whose origins are very much German, even if their names might suggest otherwise. They've since become famous around the world. (21.03.2018)  

Related content

Großbritannien London | Boris Johnson verlässt 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson suffers major defeat in no-deal Brexit vote 04.09.2019

After hours of heated debate, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a major vote in Parliament that could force him to delay Brexit. The PM is now pushing for a snap election, but he'll need a majority of MPs to do so.

Großbritannien London | Neuer Premierminister Boris Johnson spricht im britischen Unterhaus

Opinion: Boris Johnson, the UK dictator 28.08.2019

The British prime minister wants a hard Brexit, no matter the cost. He didn't even hesitate to suspend Parliament. It's the kind of move you'd expect from a military dictatorship, writes DW's Barbara Wesel.

Großbritannien Brexit | House of Commons, Unterhaus | Boris Johnson, Premierminister

UK lawmakers vote to support plan to stop no-deal Brexit — as it happened 03.09.2019

The move paves the way for MPs to pass legislation that would force Boris Johnson to seek a Brexit delay. The prime minister has said he will call for a general election if lawmakers vote to block no-deal Brexit.

Advertisement
Die unendliche Geschichte Fuchur Atreju Filmszene Noah Hathaway (picture-alliance/dpa)

Why Michael Ende's 'The Neverending Story' is cult

You hear the title, you hear the song — the one recently revisited on "Stranger Things." But before the 1980s hit film, there was Michael Ende's bestselling book, published 40 years ago. Here's why it's still a classic.  

Deutschland Frankfurt Pauluskirche - Margaret Atwood erhält Friedenspreis (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Dedert)

Atwood, Rushdie on Booker Prize shortlist

The six finalists for the top literary award in the English-speaking world have been revealed. Veteran authors Margaret Atwood and Salman Rushdie have already picked up the Booker Prize in the past.  

Anita Lasker-Wallfisch (picture-alliance/dpa/empics/PA Wire/Y. Mok)

The cello saved her life: Anita Lasker-Wallfisch

The cellist was deported to Auschwitz, then to Bergen-Belsen. Following her career in music, the Holocaust survivor started speaking out about the Nazi atrocities. She is now honored with a prestigious German award.  

Deutschland Schloss Neuschwanstein (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/V. Wolf)

Unbroken enchantment: Neuschwanstein Castle turns 150

As Neuschwanstein marks the 150th anniversary of its groundbreaking ceremony, a team from Bavaria's criminal investigation office has found its forgotten cornerstone. The famous castle still fires the imagination.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  