  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel-Hamas warUkraineExtreme weather
MigrationItaly

Campaigning for migrant workers' rights in Italy

September 17, 2024

Yvan Sagnet has been campaigning against the exploitation of migrant workers in Italy for years. His organization No Cap works to ensure fair conditions for laborers in the agricultural industry.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kgnO

Originally from Cameroon, Yvan Sagnet himself was an agricultural worker in southern Italy. He went on to found the organization No Cap, which campaigns for fair wages and conditions in agriculture, and against criminal exploitation of migrant laborers. Along with thousands of other migrants, Kausuu Kasseme from Gambia lives in the notorious Borgo Mezzanone ghetto, which lacks basic sanitary facilities. Twelve years ago, he was rescued crossing the Mediterranean in an overcrowded boat. But his hopes for a better life in Europe were soon dashed. As an agricultural laborer, he earns less than five euros an hour. Italy is one of five EU countries that do not guarantee a minimum wage. Yvan Sagnet is working to change that. Tina Agbonyinmoe from Nigeria works in a company that’s been certified by No Cap, packaging organic strawberries destined for supermarkets in Germany and Denmark. One of Europe's largest producers of organic strawberries, it offers workers fair conditions - and that’s largely thanks to Yvan Sagnet’s campaigning. But soon Tina Agbonyinmoe’s contract will end and she’ll have to look for a new job. A single mother of two, she fears that she will have to work ten hours or more, for significantly less money.

Skip next section More on Migration from Europe

More on Migration from Europe

Thumbnail Explainer Mapped Out | The World’s deadliest border

How the EU compromised its values on migration

The European Union is struggling to deal with migration, and the consequences for migrants and refugees are dire.
MigrationJune 4, 202412:34 min
Skip next section More on Migration from around the world

More on Migration from around the world

A family sitting near a fountain in Bonn, Germany

Asian migrants to Europe worry after EU vote

Far-right parties have emerged stronger than ever in the EU elections. How alarming is this for Asian migrants?
MigrationJune 12, 202404:38 min
A young woman stands looking at the camera, speaking. Behind her is a photo of another woman researching on a laptop, surrounded by documents

How useful is regular migration?

War, economic insecurity and the effects of climate change have heavily contributed to movement across borders.
MigrationDecember 17, 202301:28 min
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up