Cameroon: President’s daughter hints at same-sex liaison

Human RightsCameroonCameroon: President's daughter hints at same-sex liaisonHuman RightsCameroonEyong Blaise | Tainã Mansani07/05/2024July 5, 2024In Cameroon, where homosexuality is forbidden, the president's daughter, Brenda Biya, suggested in a social media post that she might be in a same-sex relationship. The post went viral and has sparked questions in the country.