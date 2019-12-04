 Cameroon plagued by collapsing buildings | Africa | DW | 04.11.2021

Africa

Cameroon plagued by collapsing buildings

Building collapse has become rampant in Cameroon's cities. Shoddy materials are only partly to blame.

Watch video 02:12

Buildings are crumbling in Cameroon. Private and commercial buildings regularly collapse. People are fleeing the countryside for cities. This booming demand puts pressure on developers to build as fast and as cheaply as they can. Collapses have become common in Cameroon's cities. Contractors use substandard construction materials. The push for bigger profits plus a lack of supervision jeopardizes the quality of building projects. The vast majority of buildings lack permits. They are erected without plans and often built by untrained workers. All reasons why Cameroon's buildings often fail.

