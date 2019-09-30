 Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto, supporters freed from prison | News | DW | 05.10.2019

News

Cameroon opposition leader Maurice Kamto, supporters freed from prison

Thousands of supporters have welcomed opposition leader Maurice Kamto as he left prison after spending nine months behind bars. In a surprise move, President Paul Biya had ordered a halt to military proceedings.

Maurice Kamto drives away after release from prison (AFP)

Cameroon's main opposition leader, Maurice Kamto, addressed hundreds of supporters after leaving the Yaounde prison on Saturday, following President Paul Biya's request to prosecutors to drop charges against him.

"We are here today thanks to your constant support," he said.

"I saw you even when you couldn't see me," he said, adding that "if some people think that our liberation means the end of our struggle they have understood nothing."

Kamto has claimed he is the real winner of last year's presidential election, despite official results putting the 86-year-old Biya far ahead. Biya has ruled Cameroon for nearly 37 years and is currently in his seventh term.

Pressure on Biya

Biya's rival Kamto and hundreds of members of Kamto's Cameroon Renaissance Movement have been arrested for protesting the outcome of the vote. Kamto was put on trial before a military tribunal on charges including insurrection and hostility to the motherland.

In a surprise move this week, however, Biya ordered the prosecutors to drop charges against a number of opposition leaders, including Kamto. The veteran president faces violent unrest among Cameroon's Anglophone population. The release is seen as an attempt to have a national dialogue on deep divisions in the African country.

On Saturday, Biya's aides said he was determined to find "ways and means to resolve peaceably the crises and conflicts confronting our country."

The country's foreign partners, including the US and the EU, had also called for Kamto to be freed.

dj/cmk (AFP, AP, dpa)

Cameroon holds dialogue on Anglophone crisis 30.09.2019

A five-day meeting to resolve Cameroon's three-year-long conflict began Monday. The unrest in the English-speaking regions has cost more than 3,000 lives and displaced over 500,000 civilians.

Cameroon national dialogue and young people 01.10.2019

Cameroon's Anglophone crisis has largely affected young people. Most of them have been killed, fled their homes while others are out of school. The national dialogue called by President Paul Biya is taking place in the capital Yaounde in a bid to end the conflict. But what is the representation of young people? That's our discussion point and my guest is a Cameroonian journalist Mimi Mefo.

Opinion: Cameroon’s stillborn dialogue for peace 30.09.2019

Talks convened by President Paul Biya to solve the Anglophone crisis have begun in Yaounde without separatist leader Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe. DW’s Fred Muvunyi says the peace dialogue is likely to fail.

