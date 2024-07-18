Cameroon opposition doubts reasons for election postponement

Cameroon's government has decided to postpone parliamentary and municipal elections. The decision has ignited fierce debates over implications for the future, with many doubting President Biya's motivations for the move.

On July 8, the National Assembly of Cameroon voted in favor of extending the mandate of current Members of Parliament (MPs), moving the elections to 2026 — one year later than initially planned.

The postponement, justified by the government as necessary due to financial constraints and logistical challenges, has been met with suspicion and anger from opposition parties.

Critics argue that the delay is a strategic maneuver by President Paul Biya to maintain his grip on the presidency, as the country continues to witness multiple challenges from conflict to poverty.

The 91-year-old leader has been in power for over four decades, without a clear vision for what the future may hold.

Opposition accuses Biya of strategic ploy

Tamfu Richard, an opposition lawyer in Cameroon, explained the legal grounds for the postponement to DW.

"The President of the Republic can modify the electoral calendar, as per his prerogative, (which is) enshrined in the Constitution. But the constitution gives instances whereby the President of the Republic can decide to modify the electoral calendar … for example, (when) there is a serious threat or serious crisis within the nation," Richard said.

He also reiterated in this context that the government had cited a lack of financial capacities to hold the elections as planned in 2025 as the reason for the delay.

According to the World Food Programme, over 55% of people in Cameroon live in poverty Image: Addictive Stock/IMAGO

Opponents, however, view this as an excuse. Christopher Ndong, secretary-general of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, agreed with Tamfu that, "the action taken by government is properly inscribed into the laws of this land but stressed that a lack of funds as the reason behind "the decision to postpone the election … that reason is not found in the constitution."

Biya's opponents argue that by extending the MP's mandates, Biya sought to secure his political stronghold in the country in anticipation of the upcoming presidential elections, by ensuring his control over the legislative majority.

"On the side of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, it is an abuse and violation of our democratic rights; he can postpone the other elections but not the presidential election because there is no country in the world that postpones the mandate of the President, except for some force majeure."

Ndong, who also works as lawyer, argued on the issue of financing the polls, "the government itself says the economy is booming, it is up and strong."

Postponement amid crises and apathy

Adding to the complexity of the issue is the ongoing violence in Cameroon's Anglophone regions, where civilians face daily threats due to clashes between government forces and armed separatists.

The security situation in these areas has been deteriorating since 2016, further complicating the political landscape in the country.

The opposition claims that the delay in elections will exacerbate the plight of the Cameroonian population, particularly in such conflict zones, diminishing hopes for a democratic resolution to the ongoing crisis.

Experts also argue that the postponement of elections in Cameroon could significantly impact voter behavior in the upcoming elections, exacerbating the already widespread phenomenon of voter apathy and a lack of unity among the opposition.

Many Cameroonians, disillusioned by the prolonged rule of President Paul Biya and frequent election delays in prior votes, may feel even more disconnected from the political processes in their country, as many already question the integrity and fairness of the electoral system.

The opposition's claim that the latest delay is a tactic for Biya to secure his power in the future could further fuel this sense of disillusionment, potentially discouraging voter participation and undermining confidence in democratic governance.

Growing dissatisfaction with Biya

Cameroon, with a population of almost 28 million people, has been under the leadership of President Biya for nearly 42 years; he is only the second president the country has ever seen since gaining independence from France in 1960.

Many Cameroonians, especially the younger generations, have therefore only known one president, which has contributed to widespread dissatisfaction in the country amid mounting calls for change.

But there is little room for actual dissent in Cameroon: The government has recently declared two opposition groups illegal in a bit to stifle dissent and weaken any significant political challenge to Biya's rule ahead of the elections.

Human Rights Watch has highlighted these moves as part of a broader crackdown on opposition voices:

"The government's move against these coalitions shows how the Cameroonian authorities are moving to close down space for the opposition and for public debate," said Carine Kaneza Nantulya, deputy Africa director at Human Rights Watch.

"The authorities should immediately lift the ban and allow opposition parties to continue working without harassment," she added.

Opposition voices are often silenced in Cameroon: in 2023, journalist Martinez Zogo was found dead after reporting on corruption Image: Daniel Beloumou Olomo/AFP/Getty Images

Opposition says it's ready for vote

However, Tamfu told DW that it may to be late to change the government's oppressive direction, highlighting that disenchanted Cameroonians should have acted earlier to stop President Biya from extending his mandate.

"If (only) we had opposed it from the very first beginning when the President wanted to extend the mandate! … I think that if this pressure was mounted maybe some years back, I'm not sure that the President would have easily maneuvered on this today."

Ndong meanwhile points at the future rather than the past, saying the delay in elections will have significant implications for Cameroon's democratic processes and its people's faith in their leadership in the future:

"We of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement are not worried because we were prepared for all upcoming elections. We are saying the government should respect the electoral calendar. What are you afraid of?"

