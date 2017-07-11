Cameroon: Deadly fire breaks out at nightclub after fireworks explode

A fire that broke out in a nightclub in Yaounde's Bastos district during the early hours of Sunday has killed at least 16 people and injured eight others, Cameroon's Communications Ministry said in a statement.

The tragedy hit in the main room of Liv's Night Club in an upscale area of Cameroon's capital.

What happened?

Investigations are still ongoing into the incident, although the government indicated it may have been caused by "fireworks" that were used in the club.

"The tragedy, which was caused by explosions from the fireworks often used in these places, first consumed the building's ceiling, resulting in two very loud explosions, causing panic and a stampede," the ministry said.

The nightclub is in an upmarket area of Yaounde

The Bastos district is home to embassies and luxury homes where ambassadors and diplomats reside.

A security guard at the venue, Liv's Night Club, told the AFP news agency that the fire broke out shortly after 2 a.m. local time (0100 UTC).

The guard said the fire "happened very quickly" and said that many of the nightclub patrons were injured.

Pictures from the scene showed burned objects laid out in front of the club, although an AFP journalist said the building's facade was not destroyed or charred.

The fire occurred as the country hosts the African continent's top football tournament, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

