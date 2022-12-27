Camel farmers adapting livestock to climate change

Nature and EnvironmentSomaliaCamel farmers adapting livestock to climate changeTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentSomaliaAbdirahman Hussein2 hours ago2 hours agoCamel farmers in Somalia are keeping their animals on the outskirts of Mogadishu in enclosures. Perhaps surprisingly, it's a way to protect them from climate extremes like droughts and floods. So far, they are thriving.https://p.dw.com/p/44k7TAdvertisement