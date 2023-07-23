  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Women's World Cup
Heat and drought
PoliticsCambodia

Cambodia votes in controversial election

36 minutes ago

Hun Sen, after almost 40 years in power, is set to win a landslide victory after banning opposition and stifling dissent.

https://p.dw.com/p/4UHA5
Cambodian Premier Hun Sen
After barring a main opposition group from running, Hun Sen looks set to continue his time in officeImage: Heng Sinith/AP Photo/picture alliance

Cambodia went to the polls on Sunday with the incumbent Prime Minister Hun Sen guaranteed to win after effectively suppressing all forms of dissent and opposition.

His Cambodian People's Party (CPP) is likely to hold on to all 125 seats in the lower house. The 70-year-old has ruled since 1985 and is the longest-serving leader in Asia.

Sen has suggested that, in a once-in-a-generation leadership transition, he will soon hand over the reins to his son — Hun Manet — during the upcoming five-year term.

Over 9.7 million people are able to vote in Cambodia's seventh election since independence from France.

Cambodia to hold elections with few doubts over outcome

Who is Hun Manet?

Hun Manet, the 45-year-old eldest son of Sen, has a bachelor's degree from the US Military Academy, a master's degree from New York University and a Ph.D. from Bristol University in Britain.

Currently, he is the chief of Cambodia's army.

Cambodians do not foresee any immediate shift in policy when power is handed over to Manet. He is part of what is expected to be a broader generational change within the CPP.

Hun Manet gives a thumps up to the camera.
Hun Manet, son of Hun Sen, is currently the chief of the Cambodian armyImage: Heng Sinith/AP/dpa/picture alliance

"I don't think anyone expects Hun Sen to sort of disappear once Hun Manet is prime minister," said Astrid Noren-Nilsson, a Cambodia expert at Sweden's Lund University.

"I think they will probably be working closely together and I don't think that there is a big difference in their political outlook, including foreign policy," she said.

Suppression of opposition

The Candlelight Party (CP), the only serious opposition party, was disqualified on a technicality in May.

The move came after the CP performed better than expected in last year's local elections and won 22% of the popular vote.

Does Cambodia have a viable opposition?

There is not much hope for any of the 17 other small, poorly funded parties to win seats.

Election laws were changed as per Hun Sen's orders in June. Under the new rules, anyone who fails to vote in the upcoming polls will be barred from running for office — a move that will affect exiled rivals.

Stifling freedom of speech

Ahead of the election, freedom of speech has been heavily stifled. The 'Voice of Democracy,' one the last remaining independent news outlets, was shut down earlier this year.

As Hun Sen gears up for a landslide victory, rights groups have widely criticized his methods.

Human Rights Watch said that the election "bears little resemblance to an actual democratic process."

Cambodia shuts down independent media outlet

The Asian Network for Free Elections (ANFREL), an umbrella organization of almost 20 regional NGOs, said that the National Election Commission had shown a "clear bias" towards Sen's party.

The group in a joint statement criticized the "shrinking space" for civil society and the "deliberate targeting of human rights defenders."

"The constriction of civic space undermines the active participation of civil society in the electoral process without fear of reprisal," said the statement.

ns/ab (AP, AFP)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

The burnt facilities of a hotel in the village of Kiotari on the Greek island of Rhodes.

Greece: Rhodes wildfire forces thousands to flee

Catastrophe7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Salama Masha

Kenyan starvation cult survivor recounts her plight

Kenyan starvation cult survivor recounts her plight

Society20 hours ago03:56 min
More from Africa

Asia

Activists of the Tamil Nadu Youth Congress take part in a demonstration against ongoing ethnic violence in India's north-eastern state of Manipur

India: Further reports of sexual violence emerge in Manipur

India: Further reports of sexual violence emerge in Manipur

Crime4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Close up of an eye being examined

Healthcare: Germany seeks to avoid sell-out

Healthcare: Germany seeks to avoid sell-out

Society16 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Government president and candidate for re-election, Pedro Sanchez, participates in a campaign rally for the 23J

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Spanish elections: Will Sanchez's political gamble pay off?

Politics8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Protest in Lahore, Pakistan, against the Quran burning

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

The Quran-burning protester in Sweden and his complex past

PoliticsJuly 21, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

People standing around a stand giving away 'Banned Books'

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

Barack Obama condemns 'profoundly misguided' book bans

LiteratureJuly 21, 2023
More from North America
Go to homepage