 Cambodia: Body of missing British tourist found at sea

News

Cambodia: Body of missing British tourist found at sea

Cambodian police have announced the discovery of the body of the British backpacker who was last seen on October 23 after attending a beach-party on a Cambodian island. The body has been found at sea.

Boats at Sihanoukville, Cambodia

Cambodian police said on Thursday they had found the body of the missing 21-year-old British woman more than 48 kilometers (30 miles) from where she is believed to have disappeared a week ago in the touristic Sihanoukville province.

Local police chief Chuon Narin said the body of Amelia Bambridge was discovered in the Gulf of Thailand northwest of Koh Rong. Bambridge's body was found close to another island, Koh Chhlam, near Cambodia's maritime border with Thailand. Her body was spotted floating in the body of water near the Thai border. 

The discovery comes a day after police announced Wednesday that their search for the missing woman, also in the same area, had failed to find any clues about her disappearance.

The location of Bambridge's bag with money, a cellphone and a watch was located on a rock near the edge of the ocean on Koh Rong, prompting an investigation that compromised of divers, land-based teams and police drones.

more to come ... 

mvb (AP, AFP)

