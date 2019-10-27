Cambodia: Body of missing British tourist found at sea

Cambodian police said on Thursday they had found the body of the missing 21-year-old British woman more than 48 kilometers (30 miles) from where she is believed to have disappeared a week ago in the touristic Sihanoukville province.

Local police chief Chuon Narin said Cambodian police are "almost 100 percent certain" that they have discovered the body of Amelia Bambridge in the Gulf of Thailand northwest of Koh Rong.

Bambridge's body was found close to another island, Koh Chhlam, near Cambodia's maritime border with Thailand. Her body was spotted floating in the body of water near the Thai border.

"The body is being transported to a marina from the Thai border. It will take two hours to reach the mainland," Narin told Reuters. "According to the people who are transporting her body, it's almost 100 percent her, looking at her body's markings, including tattoo," Narin said.

The discovery comes a day after police announced Wednesday that their search for the missing woman, also in the same area, had failed to find any clues about her disappearance.

The location of Bambridge's bag with money, a cellphone and a watch was located on a rock near the edge of the ocean on Koh Rong, prompting an investigation that compromised of divers, land-based teams and police drones.

more to come ...

mvb (AP, AFP)

